Tornado warnings issued in Saskatchewan amid severe storms

5:20 p.m. CST - Severe thunderstorms prompted a tornado warning in southern Saskatchewan on Sunday afternoon.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a tornado warning for the following areas in Saskatchewan:

R.M. of Argyle including Gainsborough and Carievale

R.M. of Mount Pleasant including Carnduff

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches," ECCC said in its warning.

The agency added: "Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”

The original article with the full forecast for the Prairies continues below.

The lingering heat and muggy conditions on the Prairies will continue to fuel the risk for thunderstorms again on Sunday, with the threat area extending from Alberta east into southern Manitoba.

The chance for severe storms will be honed in on parts of Alberta and southern Saskatchewan, where large hail, strong wind gusts, torrential rainfall, and one or two tornadoes cannot be ruled out Sunday.

Stay alert for hazardous weather in your area. Keep an eye on the radar and have a way to get warnings the moment they’re issued.

Heat warnings on the Prairies have mostly dropped but for the areas they are in effect still, people are urged to take precautions to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours.

The stretch of high heat has broken new records across parts of Alberta this week. Temperatures in Edmonton on Wednesday reached 36.2°C, tying for the fourth hottest day in recorded history, and second-warmest July day since the city's records began in 1880.

Ring of Fire storm explainer

Ring of fire explainer (The Weather Network)

This week’s “ring of fire” heat ridge is responsible for the rounds of severe thunderstorms we’re experiencing. Thunderstorms tend to form and race around the northern edge of a heat dome like the one parked over the region.

Storm threat lingers on Sunday

We’ll see multiple areas at risk for storms on Sunday as the heat persists across the Prairies.

PR storm risk Sunday July 14 2024

These thunderstorms could pack large hail and strong wind gusts. A small risk for tornadoes will exist, as well, but there’s some uncertainty whether or not conditions will be just right for rotation to develop.

The setup for storms on Sunday will reappear along the foothills in Alberta as a trigger and a developing front should move across southern Saskatchewan, scooping up some good moisture.

Major cities such as Calgary, Alta., Saskatoon and Regina, Sask., and Winnipeg, Man., will be under the threat of severe storms Sunday. The main hazards with any severe storm will be heavy rain, large hail and gusty winds.

The supercell potential is expected to spill into the southwestern end of Saskatchewan and Manitoba with greater uncertainty as to the location in Saskatchewan however there is better confidence for the southwestern regions of Manitoba to see some action.

PR rainfall timing Sunday July 14 2024

The outflow from the afternoon storms will likely trigger unorganized secondary cells later on Sunday.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates across the Prairies.

