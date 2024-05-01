Renfrew appoints business people to Economic Development Advisory Committee

Renfrew – Renfrew council gave the green light for its revamped Economic Development Committee to begin the process of determining the future economic opportunities expected with the twinning of Highway 17 to Renfrew.

It is expected the four-lane will reach Renfrew about 2030.

Last week, council appointed six business representatives, the majority being entrepreneurs who have enjoyed success and overseen growth in their respective fields, and they all share a vested interest in the future prosperity of the town. Each business member will draw on their individual experiences and share those ideas with three members of council appointed to the committee.

The appointments, recommended to council by the town’s Community Services and Economic Development Committee during the April 23 council meeting, reflect a wide range of experience.

The new members are Lisa Vincent, Downtown BIA representative; Christina Ouelette, Renfrew & Area Chamber of Commerce representative; Sherri Cobus, Real Estate Broker; Josh Curley, owner, Ottawa Valley Coffee; Jon Pole, President – My Broadcasting Corporation, and Laurie Wichers-Schreur, owner of the Renfrew & Burnstown Castle Building Centres

Town clerk Carolyn Everett introduced the report and recommendations on behalf of Victoria Charbonneau, the town’s Manager of Economic and Corporate Development. She informed council a total of eight applications were received and six names were brought forward for council’s approval.

Ms. Everett said a call for volunteer committee members was put out in February. The Economic Development Advisory will be mandated to ensure Renfrew is proactive in economic development and tourism. She added the committee will make recommendations regarding business expansion and retention, visitor attraction, and strategies to position the town for growth.

The committee will make recommendations to council on matters involving growth, attraction and readiness; business grants, programs and partnerships; monitor Highway 417 expansion from Gillan Road through to Bruce Street.

The committee will also serve as a focus group for economic development strategy and town branding/marketing initiatives and collaborate with local and regional economic development and tourism organizations.

Bruce McIntyre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader