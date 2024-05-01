Renfrew begins to address recommendations found in Third Party Review

Renfrew – Almost a year after Renfrew council voted in favour of retaining an independent third party to review the managerial mismanagement and lack of council oversight of the Ma-te-Way project, CAO Rob Tremblay presented council with a detailed workplan designed to implement all 49 recommendations contained in the 88-page review.

He presented the plan during the April 23 meeting and council approved it knowing that some of the recommendations were already put in place. Some of the measures, including the purchase of updated financial software to replace outdated Excel spreadsheet software and revision of existing procurement and tendering policies, began earlier this year.

These actions were needed to meet the demands of the upcoming construction season so that procedures are followed in such areas as extensive advertising of RFPs for major capital projects combined with accurate financial budgeting and analysis, two areas that were not adhered to during the pre-planning phase of the Ma-te-Way project.

The multi-year plan, Management Response to Findings of the Ma-te-Way Expansion Third Party Review, which was authored by the CAO, contains the 49 recommendations made by WSC Consulting and the findings are placed in six major categories. The categories (Governance, People, External Environment, Measures and Systems, Procurement-Tendering-Purchasing Practices and Methods & Practices) outline the root cause of each finding and the impact on the town, both in terms of personnel and financial outcomes.

Mr. Tremblay explained the six major categories identify the key recommendation made by the auditors and the action plan developed by Mr. Tremblay with a corresponding schedule of start times and projected final implementation. He also added it was imperative to take immediate action on some of the items.

“We could wait until the final report is presented next month, but it important for the public to know we take this seriously and we’ve already put in our corporate work plans ahead of the final results,” he said. “It’s important that we action some of these findings.”

He said the goal of senior management is for the majority of the recommendations to be enacted this year and for some findings, there will need to be budgetary expenditures. He referred to the Ma-te-Way review and one of the key takeaways was the lack of a qualified and experienced project specialist in place to monitor the day-to-day activities at the work site and the need for regular written progress and financial reports to be delivered to council or an appointed special committee or group tasked with overseeing the project.

The third-party review concluded the former recreation director who was put in charge of the project by the previous council not only lacked the qualifications to oversee a multi-million dollar project, but that he sidestepped established policies and procedures in terms of tendering of contracts and public notices of RFPs.

“We looked at it and talked about it in this year’s budget, but we deferred it to look at in future years so we will look at in 2025 and 2026,” he said. “We will also look at a full fee review of recreation. Although we have opened the facility and it is operating, we need to look at it and a fee review of recreation is probably a 2025 item.”

Along with some of the changes already started, Mr. Tremblay gave an overview of the next major areas that need to be addressed. Next steps include the development of a major capital projects policy, review of the procurement policy, creation of community engagement, sponsorship and leasing policies, as well as training on purchasing, fraud prevention and project management.

One of the results of the third party audit was the level of public interest, and a general feeling of mistrust that developed between many residents and the staff and elected officials. Beginning on December 19 when a brief overview of findings from the review were presented to council, the ordinarily empty council chambers were filled with upwards of 25 people attending that meeting and that trend has continued into 2024.

“An engagement policy will talk about major projects like the trails in terms of engaging the public so we are clear on how we engage the public on some of our major capital projects,” he said. “The findings showed that the stakeholder engagement was lacking in certain instances.”

Mr. Tremblay also stressed that greater communication and engagement is needed at the staff level. To meet that need, he emphasized the updated staff Code of Conduct as a means to remind staff that their primary focus needs to be on town business.

The report was highly critical of some employees for not prioritizing their duties and in a few cases, staff had a secondary private business and at times their private business received greater attention than their workplace duties. Mr. Tremblay said increased awareness through staff training exercises and a greater familiarity with the town’s Code of Conduct will help avoid a repeat of these types of occurrences.

Councillor Clint McWhirter asked about the costs involved in both the production of new policies and implementing them.

Mr. Tremblay said staff will rewrite the policies so there are no additional costs, but he noted the retention of a qualified project specialist will need to be a budget item in 2025. He added when the time comes to evaluate a new fee structure for recreation, a third party specializing in economics will need to be retained as a consultant to assist in that area.

Mayor Tom Sidney complimented Mr. Tremblay for his efforts to bring the work-plan forward.

“I think that this is a great report and the findings are all here and I just want to highlight that the report shows just what the town needs and what it didn’t have,” he said. “So thanks to staff and the third-party review for all their hard work.”

Bruce McIntyre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader