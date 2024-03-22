Renfrew County District Health Unit not in favour of merger

Pembroke – It appears the Renfrew County District Health Unit (RCDHU) will not be merging as part of voluntary mergers encouraged by the province.

On Tuesday, the board of health for the RCDHU and the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit announced they would not seek provincial approval and funding to voluntarily merge.

According to a release from the health unit, on Monday, the board of health for RCDHU met and turned down a resolution for a voluntary merger with North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit. This decision follows a vote in favour of the merger from the board of health for North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit. Proposing a potential merger to the Ministry of Health requires board of health agreement from both merging health units; as such, a voluntary merger proposal will not be submitted to the Ministry of Health and further exploration of voluntary mergers will end.

According to the RCDHU release, this decision was made in response to the Ministry of Health’s 2023 initiative to support public health units that decide to pursue mergers with other health units. Both boards participated in a merger feasibility study to explore the benefits, risks, and local impacts of potential mergers.

“The board of health is committed to prioritizing the health of Renfrew County and District residents. After careful consideration and a full assessment of the risks and benefits of a potential merger, the Board of Health for RCDHU concluded that the interests of the residents of Renfrew County and District are best served by maintaining status quo, and not pursuing a merger at this time,” RCDHU Board of Health Chair Joanne King said. “Even though a merger was not approved by the board, we are very appreciative of the collaboration with the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit Board of Health throughout this process.”

The board of health for the RCDHU also considered the feasibility of potential mergers with neighbouring Eastern Ontario Health Unit and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, with involved boards of health deciding not to pursue this option further.

“The RCDHU Board of Health thanks the boards of health for the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, Eastern Ontario Health Unit, and the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit for the goodwill and collaboration that they have shown to us throughout this process,” she said.

Bonnechere Valley Mayor Jennifer Murphy addressed the issue at the committee meeting of council on Tuesday afternoon, notifying council the board had decided not to proceed with a voluntary merger.

“At this time,” she specified.

Councillor John Epps questioned if the decision was specific to North Bay.

The mayor said it was but the health unit also looked at other health units in the process.

“At this time that was the only one that was feasible and we voted not to continue down the path of applying to the Ministry of Health,” she said.

“It was a tough discussion,” the mayor said.

It was a very comprehensive discussion, she added.

The mayor had spoken out at the previous meeting of council voicing her concerns about a potential merger for the health unit. She noted the province had provided financial incentives to boards of health to voluntarily merge, which she found to be unjust.

Although the press release had been sent too late to be part of the council agenda, the mayor did note a release had been sent out and received by the municipality.

Debbi Christinck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader