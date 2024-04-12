Renfrew Food Bank’s expansion must adhere to noise and drainage concerns

Renfrew – The Renfrew District Food Bank has received conditional approval for a minor variance application to install a new accessibility ramp and an addition to the rear of the building located in the former Salvation Army Church at the corner of Argyle and Munroe Streets.

During the April 2nd Development, Environment and Engineering Committee meeting, members were informed that three concerns raised during the application process were addressed and that two of the concerns were based upon letters received from residents living close to the food bank.

Prior to the application going before council for final approval, Eric Winters, the town’s Director of Development, Environment and Infrastructure, told committee members the immediate concerns had been dealt with and the applicant, Andrew Green, agreed the recommendations would be implemented.

The three recommendations, (1) that rooftop drainage be directed to the street and away from adjacent properties; (2) that noise from any new refrigeration units on the property resulting from the addition shall be addressed through appropriate mitigation measures designed by a qualified noise consultant, and (3) that windows and doors on the building addition shall only be permitted on the building elevation facing Argyle Street South.

Mr. Winters said he received letters from two nearby homeowners. The first dealt with the potential removal of trees and the noise of the existing refrigeration unit at the northwest corner of the property.

He said the tree concern was addressed by town staff after confirming with the applicant the trees will not be removed as part of the ramp construction.

The second letter stated that some individuals who come to the food bank for assistance are trespassing on his property. Secondly, the homeowner said the proposed changes to allow space for an addition to the food bank will result in a reduction of the space between the two buildings.

The resident was concerned there will be a significant loss of privacy that the owner has enjoyed for several years. The owner said if there are people in the addition, they will have a clear line of vision to his property and into the home.

Mr. Winters noted the Planning Department has no jurisdiction on the deterrence of trespassing on property owned by private individuals. He notified the homeowner there are some measures, such as installing a fence, or contacting police that can help deter trespassers.

He also told one homeowner he has been in contact with food bank staff and they agreed the new section will not have windows and doors on the section adjacent to the resident’s backyard.

Mr. Winters said the noise complaint has been referred to by-Law enforcement and is partially addressed in the recommended conditions of the variance. By-law and planning staff have reviewed the noise by-law, and the by-law on its face does not appear to deal with building mechanical equipment. It was determined the best course of action is to include a variance condition that requires any additional refrigeration equipment as a result of the expansion to be properly mitigated with the advice and design of a qualified noise consultant.

The issue of drainage was something that was noticed during a site inspection and the new addition could cause a large amount of water to flow onto neighbouring properties during heavy rains. Mr. Green agreed to have proper rooftop drainage to direct any flow of water on to the street.

Mr. Winters said there were no other major issues and he recommended the committee approve the minor variance, including his four recommendations, and it be brought forward for a vote at the April 9 council meeting.

The Renfrew District Food Bank purchased the former Salvation Army Community Church in April of 2020 after the church closed earlier that year. When it first opened in 1988, the food bank provided assistance to about 25 families a month. Today, it provides food and other resources to about 700 individuals each month.

Bruce McIntyre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader