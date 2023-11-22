Renfrew undergoes a new branding exercise at a cost of $45,000

Renfrew – Renfrew will begin rolling out new its new logo as part of a re-branding exercise at a cost of $45,000 with the goal of reinforcing an image of growth and an attractive place to both live and do business.

Rudy Kadlec, the town’s communications and engagement coordinator, reviewed the plan during the November 14 council meeting and said much of the work has been in consultation with both residents and local businesses.

He said staff have been working with Syntax Strategic Marketing to refresh its brand identity, which includes an overhaul of the logo, slogan, new concepts for wayfinding signs and a promotional video to launch the new brand. Syntax has or is completing similar work for Pembroke and Whitewater Region and an initial branding survey was circulated in July 2023, to members of council, staff and representatives from the business community.

“A total of $45,000 was budgeted for this initiative in the 2023 Capital Budget that includes the development of a new town logo, slogan, wayfinding, signage and promotional videos and pictures,” he explained. “As part of the branding refresh for the Town of Renfrew, a public survey was circulated to gauge feedback from the community and the survey included three questions to help narrow it down to two potential slogans. A total of 241 individuals completed the survey and 55 percent are in favour of a logo including “Bridging Charm and Convenience.”

He said several wayfinding sign concepts have been developed using the new logo, slogan and branding. The installation of the new signs would be phased in over several years with feedback from the Parks and Recreation Master Plan incorporated.

“Syntax brought a videographer to Renfrew to film a promotional video to help launch the new brand and the video was filmed in October with a completion date expected in November 2023,” he added.

He noted some residents were concerned the town’s longtime logo of “Let it flourish” and Coat of Arms would not be included.

“We are not getting rid of the Coat of Arms and seal for the Town of Renfrew and we will keep the Coat of Arms and the official motto for the town will remain,” he said. “It is the slogan ( Bridging Charm and Convenience) that will change.”

Councillor John McDonald inquired as to the driving force behind the new branding exercise.

CAO Robert Tremblay explained the exercise was designed because there is no single logo found on municipal property and items such as park signs or directional signs were a combination of previous town logos or mottos. He added some basic questions were addressed.

“My understanding of how this was pitched was ‘Who are we? How are we at attracting growth and people to come to town?’ so what is the message (we want to send),” he said. “It was kind of two-fold with one to market us for people who want to come here and, two, it was for our corporate identity as we improved wayfinding within the town so that people know how to get to our parks and our amenities and what exists in each park.”

He explained the exercise was to establish a corporate identity and for some, it comes as something completely new and full of questions.

“When there is a lack of branding and marketing done by an organization and when you do what other advanced organizations do, it’s a bit of a leap and a shock,” he said. “But I would say it’s a leap that will serve us well as we try to grow and face ourselves into the future.”

Bruce McIntyre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader