Renovated Isle of Dogs pub with Manhattan loft-style 'wow' factor on sale for £1.5m

Dating back to the 1860's, the Cubitt Arms public house, was subject to complete renovation in 2013 and now offers vast Manhattan loft style spaces, making it a fantasy dwelling space for any stylish urbanite.

Throughout, the property perfectly combines the building's original charm, with modern day living. And how! A floating DJ deck, anyone? Seriously, there is one.

Upon entering, you feel a real sense of occasion, with vast open spaces, double-height ceilings, and masses of natural daylight, which is absorbed by a multitude of large windows.

(Savills)

The upper floor offers a generous open-plan living space, featuring a sleek fitted kitchen incorporating integral appliances, and a central island with a breakfast bar, making it an ideal space to unwind.

There are two double bedrooms, with the principal suite, featuring a walk-in wardrobe, and 4 piece-suite. Additionally, there is a separate shower room, and an impressive dining area, incorporating a skylight above.

(Savills)

A feature glass staircase leads downstairs, where there is a large open-plan living area, a separate gym/study space and a spacious bedroom, which also offers a luxurious en suite.

The accommodation is incredibly versatile and offers the opportunity for someone to really make the space their own. Over the years, the property has been used as an art gallery, a music studio and even a yoga studio. It is a quite stunning space.

(Savills)

Externally, there’s a private enclosed courtyard, which is perfect for entertaining friends with a BBQ. There is also a garden shed and access to a private garage.

Further benefits include underfloor heating, fully electric blackout blinds and an integrated sound system; yes, controlled by that DJ deck.

(Savills)

Ben Butler, Head of Sales in Canary Wharf, says, “This former pub is brimming with charm and has a wonderfully rich history—if only walls could talk. Originally converted into two flats in 2013, then reimagined as an art space and gallery, this home offers an exceptional sense of space and is flooded with natural light.

Spanning two floors with an impressive central void, the property has a genuine ‘wow’ factor and a sense of grandeur rarely found in this part of the city. The current owner re-designed the space focusing on geometry and even includes a hanging DJ desk – something I’ve not seen before.

With its flexible layout, this home is ideal for those looking to pursue creative passions from home, whether it’s creating music, displaying art and photography, or practising Pilates. The garden also provides a perfect setting for entertaining friends and family in the warmer months.

Situated in a primarily residential area on the Isle of Dogs, the property enjoys a balanced location, equidistant from the River Thames and the greenery of Mudchute Park. And with a short commute to Canary Wharf, the financial district, and even Greenwich via the foot tunnel, it offers both tranquillity and convenience.”