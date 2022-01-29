Renowned N.L. businessman Harry Steele dies

·3 min read
Notable buisnessman Harry Steele died on Friday. Steele is seen here beside an Eastern Provincial Airline Boeing 737 (Submitted by Fred Lagan - image credit)
Notable buisnessman Harry Steele died on Friday. Steele is seen here beside an Eastern Provincial Airline Boeing 737
Submitted by Fred Lagan
Renowed Newfoundland and Labrador businessman Harry Steele died Friday.

Steele was known for his successful ventures in a variety of sectors, including transportation, hotels and radio.

"It's definitely the passing of a great Newfoundlander," said Fred Langan, runs the Langan Business News and is the author of the 2019 biography The Commander: The Life and Times of Harry Steele.

Submitted by Fred Lagan
Although Steele's life eventually reached great heights in the business world, Langan said Steele had a humble beginning when he was born in Musgrave Harbour in 1929.

Steele went on to study at Memorial University, Langan said, before joining the joining the navy and working in military intelligence in Gander.

It was during Steele's time in the navy that he began to turn his attention toward business ventures.

"While he was in the navy, [Steele] invested in the stock market." Langan said.

Steele's wife, Catharine, had a similar entrepreneurial spirit with real estate investments, and the couple bought the Albatross Hotel in Gander around the same time.

Garrett Barry/CBC
Gander Mayor Percy Farwell says Steele "helped shape the future and the history of Gander."

He says Steele was "larger than life, [...] but he was a very personable man. And on a much broader scale, Steele was an iconic and influential businessman in a number of areas and he lived [in Gander], and still made it his home. The home he lived in, he still owned and maintained here."

Steele's impact on the community is memorialized in the town's community centre, Farwell said, which is named after him.

Langan said Steele's business success in Gander eventually led to purchasing Eastern Provincial Airways (EPA) in the 1970's. Langan said after Steele found out the airline was for sale, "he met with [airline owner Chesley] Crosby and on a cocktail napkin, they drew up a purchase agreement."

Courtesy Newfoundland Capital Corporation Limited
After a controversial pilots' strike was eventually resolved, the airline went on to be a success for Steele.

"He made Eastern Provincial Airways successful," Langan said.

EPA later merged with CP Air and Steele "expanded his business" in multiple different directions, according to Langan, including radio.

"Harry wasn't into rock and roll music," Langan said, "but his son Rob convinced him."

Langan said the move into radio was a success and Steele's holding company became the owner of over 100 radio licenses.

In 1992, Steele was made an officer of the Order of Canada, with his many business interests included a shipping line, a port in Halifax and a number of fishing camps in Labrador.

"His hobby was fishing," Langan said, describing the camps the Steele family owned in Labrador. But "as someone once said, Harry didn't so much fish for salmon as he fished for business."

Langan said Steele would often bring notable guests to the camps to go fishing with him including the President of the United States, George H.W. Bush.

Submitted by Fred Lagan
Langan says Steele attracted such high profile guests because of the person he was behind the public eye.

"Harry was a charming, down-to-earth person, but tough."

In a tweet Saturday, Premier Andrew Furey says Steele's passing "is a sad day for our province. Very few have shaped the fabric of N.L. like Harry Steele."

Furey said his thoughts are with Steele's family "at this difficult time."

Submitted by Fred Lagan
Langan said Steele "was very close to his family" and will be remembered as "a major business figure in Atlantic Canada."

"He was a man of the people. He came from very humble beginnings and he made a huge success of himself. And he never forgot who he was. Never. Harry Steele was always a down-to-earth straight shooter," he said.

Langan said Steele will be remembered as one of the great businessmen in Atlantic Canada and his legacy shows "that people from Atlantic Canada, and Newfoundland in particular, can have no problem whatsoever making a success of themselves."

