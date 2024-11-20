Rent cap, carbon cost repeal on the way to address N.B. cost of living
New Liberal government’s two pieces of affordability legislation were promised during the recent election campaign.
It is “something I’m sure Trump world is thrilled we just said out loud,” CNN anchor John Berman told data reporter Harry Enten.
“That’s something Trump realized eight years ago,” explained the famed Watergate journalist.
(Bloomberg) -- Nicolás Maduro was hoping for a “fresh start” with the US under Donald Trump. Instead, he’s getting déjà vu.Most Read from BloombergParis to Replace Parking Spaces With TreesTrump Promises Could Have Seismic Impact on Washington EconomyNew York’s Transit Agency Approves $9 Congestion TollTokyo’s Scorching Summers Focus Public Anger Against Tree CuttingNY Congestion Pricing Survived a Pause. Here’s What Could Kill ItThe outgoing Biden administration announced Tuesday it now conside
People who frequently cross the Canada-U.S. border will find they have a shorter window for travel come the new year.The Canada Border Services Agency says as of 12:01 a.m. local time on Jan. 6, 35 ports of entry will adjust their hours of service as a way to enhance security for both Canada and the U.S., a news release said Monday.There will be hours adjustments seven days per week at 12 ports of entry in Manitoba, 10 in Quebec, six in Saskatchewan, four in New Brunswick, two in B.C. and one in
Social media users accused the president-elect of gaslighting with his claim about his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.
I'm here to hear you out.
Four executives have publicly said they'd raise prices for consumers if Trump enacts his proposed tariffs.
Joe Scarborough has revealed that the key “takeaway” of the controversial meeting he and his fellow Morning Joe co-host, Mika Brzezinski, had with Donald Trump is the president-elect’s apparent concern with his shocking secretary of defense pick, Pete Hegseth. A former Fox News host and military veteran, Hegseth has been among the most jaw-dropping selections out of a uniquely jaw-dropping crop of prospective presidential administration nominees—and the criticism has only grown since it emerged
Advocacy groups are pressuring Biden to fulfill a campaign promise and prevent President-elect Trump from initiating another series of executions.
Pollster Nate Silver called for President Joe Biden to step down and let Kamala Harris assume office, saying he does not appear capable of making “high-stakes” decisions. “Is there any particular reason to assume Biden is competent to be president right now?” Silver wrote on X Wednesday. “It’s a very difficult job. It’s a dangerous world. Extremely high-stakes decisions in Ukraine. He should resign and let Harris serve out the last 2 months.” Silver included an excerpt of a Washington Post artic
Marjorie Taylor Greene made a sensational allegation that her Republican colleagues in Congress have covered up “sexual harassment and assault claims” by paying off victims with taxpayer money. The MAGA diehard made the revelation as a growing number of GOP politicians have expressed reservations about Donald Trump’s choice to appoint the scandal-scarred ex-lawmaker Matt Gaetz to be his attorney general. “For my Republican colleagues in the House and Senate,” she began. “If we are going to relea
Ukraine launched ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles at targets in Russia this week after the US dropped restrictions on their use.
WASHINGTON (AP) — After one of the most chaotic and least productive sessions in modern history, voters made a surprising choice in elections for the U.S. House -- they overwhelmingly stuck with the status quo.
When a president leaves office, the checks and other benefits continue. Here’s a look at some of those perks, and how they came about.
After the co-anchors of MSNBC’s Morning Joe announced Monday that they had met with president-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago the previous Friday as part of what they dubbed a “new approach” for covering him, many viewers of the program turned their focus elsewhere, according to Nielsen data. The numbers, obtained by Mediaite, show that after Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski broke the news shortly after 6 a.m., 38 percent of those in the 25-54 demographic had stopped watching by the next hou
Daniel Bernhard, CEO of the Institute for Canadian Citizenship, discusses a new report authored by his organization that says economic migrants, or those selected by Ottawa to fill a need in Canada, are leaving the country in record numbers. 'When they leave, we lose,' Bernhard said.
ANALYSIS: The two most controversial Democrats in Congress saw what was coming a mile off, writes Eric Garcia
The expansive Outremont home owned by circus tycoon Guy Laliberté contains a whopping 50 rooms.
The US has closed its embassy in Kyiv after warnings of a potential significant air attack.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutors oppose any effort to dismiss President-elect Donald Trump’s hush money conviction, but they expressed openness Tuesday to delaying sentencing until after his second term.