Reopening Ont. outdoor recreational sites should focus on equity, access: advocates

TORONTO — Ontario golfers have been pushing the province to reopen courses ordered closed while the province is under stay-at-home orders, but some observers say access to outdoor recreational facilities serving a wider population should be be just as high on the agenda.

Doctors and recreational facility administrators say Canadians need access to affordable, inclusive and local ways to get outside and exercise, so long as health care professionals deem it safe.

"Many of the people I care for live in dense apartment buildings, have small indoor spaces and don't have the luxury of a backyard," said Dr. Naheed Dosani, a palliative care physician and health justice activist in Toronto.

"We need to really be thinking about how to keep these people physically and mentally healthy."

Dr. Dosani and others hope the province will make any reopening of recreational opportunities equitable. As well as golf courses, basketball nets, skate parks and tennis courts have remained out of bounds for months.

Golfers and club operators argue the sport is safe since it's possible to golf while masked and physically distanced, other provinces are currently allowing the sport and people aren't travelling to play.

"They are looking to play their local golf course in their home community for the physical and mental health break that the sport provides," Mike Kelly, the executive director of the Golf Association of Ontario, said in May.

Several doctors have even given golf and many other outdoor forms of exercise the green light because the risk of transmitting COVID-19 is low outside.

However, Ontario Premier Doug Ford has been unwilling to budge because the province has routinely reported more than 2,000 new, daily COVID-19 and many intensive care units are still overwhelmed.

"I talk to my buddies. I know what happens," Ford said Thursday.

"They pick up another buddy, two or three. They go out, they go golfing...then after golfing, they go back, they have a few pops. That's the problem."

Ford said he hopes to reopen outdoor recreational facilities by June 2, but the golf industry is not relenting and some have even reopened in defiance.

Yet many say reopening plans can't just focus on a sport that comes with pricey fees, often requires a membership and doesn't always attract youth.

"Given what we've learned about this pandemic and how it has had a disproportionate impact on people experiencing poverty and racialized communities, it's quite disappointing that there's been such advocacy around a sport like golf," said Dr. Dosani.

"It probably speaks to who has the loudest voice at times like this, and who has the resources to advocate."

While it's important to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19, that doesn't mean all physical activity should be curtailed, said ParticipAction, a national non-profit organization dedicated to physical activity.

Walking, hiking, biking, tennis, basketball and just having access to open green space can be safe, said ParticipAction's Dr. Leigh Vanderloo.

"We're doing a disservice by prohibiting access to all of these different types of recreational and sporting facilities outdoors," she said.

The prolonged wait to get back to recreation is particularly tough for marginalized communities or those living in condensed homes with no backyards, she said.

"They really do need to actually leave their place and get outside," said Dr. Vanderloo.

Kids also need a return to recreation, said the Canadian Paediatric Society. It has been urging the province to immediately reopen outdoor recreational spaces or produce data showing the venues are a source of virus transmission for weeks.

It wrote to Ford on May 7 demanding the reopening again and suggesting that it would help address the high numbers of youths feeling distressed and grappling with mental illnesses.

While the YMCA of Greater Toronto has hosted virtual and distanced activities for many age groups during the pandemic, chief operating officer Lesley Davidson said those who would visit the facilities want to be back in the pool, shooting hoops and even working out at the gym.

"Not everybody can have a home gym, so they're missing the weights and the cardio, but I also think people really miss the community," she said. "They miss their friends."

Physical activity, she said, can boost well-being and the YMCA is eager to find ways to welcome back everyone, when it's safe.

"We're always staying in touch with what the protocols are and every time we learn more, we are immediately adjusting," she said.

"We're always hopeful and we're always ready."

— with files from John Chidley-Hill in Toronto

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2021.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Bloc Québécois leader says next federal election campaign could begin in mid-August

    Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet said Friday he sees an opening to begin the next federal election campaign on Aug. 16 if the COVID-19 pandemic is under control. That timeline would ensure the federal vote doesn't interfere with municipal elections that are to be held across Quebec in November, Blanchet told a virtual meeting with an association representing Quebec cities and towns. “It would seem to me to be highly disrespectful for a federal election to interfere with municipal elections,” Blanchet, whose party holds 32 seats in the minority Parliament, told the gathering in French. “It opens a window that opens quite squarely on Aug. 16. I'm not saying that's when it's going to happen, but we can't rule it out." The Bloc leader's suggestion comes a day after his party tabled a motion in the House of Commons demanding Prime Minister Trudeau not call an election during the pandemic. Blanchet has repeatedly warned Trudeau against holding a vote during the health crisis. The purpose of the Bloc's motion, Blanchet said Friday, was to force a debate and a vote on the election date, as the Trudeau government sought to limit debate on Bill C-19, which aims to ensure a vote can be safely conducted during the pandemic. Bill C-19 passed by a vote of 330-1 at second reading Tuesday, with the support of the Bloc members, who said they wanted the legislation to move to committee for study. Blanchet said the government shouldn't be attempting to force through a bill that would permit an election to be held during the pandemic, adding that the bill isn't necessary if the pandemic is under control. "If there is a pandemic, we don't have an election and if the pandemic is controlled, we don't need a law to hold an election during the pandemic," he said. "Let's be logical." This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • P.E.I. to extend pause on border entries for another 2 weeks

    P.E.I. has again delayed the date of entry for seasonal residents to the province due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, P.E.I. announced it would be putting a pause on those entries as part of stricter border measures to limit the importation and spread of COVID-19. According to an updated section of the province's website, that has been delayed again, this time until June 1. "Travel for seasonal residents coming to P.E.I. is paused until at least June 1, 2021," the website said. "This includes individuals who have already received a prior approval to travel, your approval is now deferred until at least June 1." Those moving to the Island from outside the Atlantic provinces are also paused until at least June 1, unless it's for school or work purposes. Those moving to P.E.I. from within the region can still enter as long as they've been approved. The website says travel to P.E.I. through the family connections stream will be reviewed to determine necessity. Seasonal residents disappointed, but understand Seasonal residents were allowed to enter the province last summer, provided they had a plan with someone to support their self-isolation for two weeks. Jen Harding is the founding president of Seasonal Residents of P.E.I., a non-profit group made up of those with seasonal properties on the Island. She said members who had planned on arriving in the coming days, herself included, started receiving notice Thursday evening saying all pre-travel approvals are being rescinded. Harding said members are disappointed but not surprised. "It's not binary. People can be disappointed and maybe frustrated at changing plans, but they do understand the changing situation with COVID and what's happening certainly in Nova Scotia is causing the region to put stronger measures in place," she said. "And so you can be disappointed at that but also recognize what else is happening around the world and certainly in Canada." More from CBC P.E.I.

  • N.L. premier says he's prepared to lose next election to pull province out of debt

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador's premier says he's prepared to make decisions that may cost him re-election in order to get the province out of debt. Andrew Furey made the comments to reporters today following the release of a pre-recorded video Thursday night in which he gave what he called a "state of the province" address. According to a sweeping report last week from the provincial economic recovery team, the province's debt stands at more than $47 billion. To correct course, Furey says his government is considering amalgamating its four health authorities and dismantling the provincial energy corporation. He also says taxes will go up for "those who can afford it." The report said the province's staggering debt is partly the result of mismanagement by previous governments, and Furey says he's looking at ways to increase government accountability. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Some high school students call on TDSB to scrap 'mentally and physically draining' quadmesters

    Some secondary students in Canada's largest school board are calling for the elimination of quadmesters, saying the condensed schedules are leading to mental health issues and information overload for students. "I hate this quadmester model because I love learning, and this model totally strips us students of that," said Hannah Cohen, a Grade 11 student at Earl Haig Secondary School in North York. Cohen, a senior in the school's dance program, says quadmesters have been detrimental both academically and socially since they were implemented last year by the Ministry of Education to limit contact between students. She says they've also disrupted the balance between social life and education that she says comes with regular semesters. So when the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) announced on Wednesday that it would continue with quadmesters for secondary students for the 2021-2022 academic year, Cohen launched an online petition to fight it. "Learning in quadmesters is mentally and physically draining," reads the petition titled "TDSB Families Fight Back Against Quads," which has racked up nearly 1,800 signatures of support as of Friday night. "We are not able to properly learn and digest the information provided in our courses in such a brief period of time ... Students are not learning; we are just merely memorizing information," the petition says. This petition calls on the TDSB to adopt semesters for the upcoming school year. 'Learning at warp speed' The quadmester system splits the school year into four periods to allow smaller cohorts to attend class in person. Instead of four courses taken during two semesters, two courses are taken across four quadmesters. This means courses that used to be taught over the span of five months are now being taught in about nine weeks. "Teachers are basically blurting out information at us during our classes because they have so little time to get this information across to us," Cohen said. Monika Ferenczy, an education consultant based in Ottawa, calls it "learning at warp speed, because it really puts an enormous amount of pressure on the students to absorb a lot of content very quickly." Ferenczy says students are being taught one thing in the morning and are already being tested on it the following day. She says she has seen an increase in students with high anxiety and depression, and many others asking for modifications to timelines that can often not be accommodated. In response to students' concerns over the quadmester workload, a spokesperson for the TDSB says the amount of work isn't that different because a student is essentially learning two fewer courses at a time than in a typical academic semester. Jason Wong, left, and Hannah Cohen, right, are both seniors a Earl Haig Secondary School who are fighting against the return of quadmesters. They say the learning model negatively affects students' academic performance and mental health. (Submitted by Jason Wong/Hannah Cohen) But the essence of the quadmester system is to cram a bunch of information together at once, according to Jason Wong, who is in Grade 11 and is the student body president at Earl Heights Secondary School. "Let's assume we have two academic subjects at once — math and biology. That's a lot of work and time spent on those subjects. When we're working on that, we are working around the clock memorizing that material," Wong said. He says students are left racing to learn the material before they move on to a different subject, which is forcing many to stay up all night to cram, which subsequently affects students' sleep schedules and their mental health. Cohen and Wong, both of whom are students in the arts, say they also lack down time to practise their majors under this model. They add that mental health resources provided by the TDSB, such as links to access professional support services staff, fall short of what kids need. Cohen says she wants the impact that the quadmester has on students' mental health to be acknowledged and for the TDSB to move forward with a semester system next year. "We are not robots; we want our lives back," Wong added. Quadmesters 'not great' for some students, TDSB admits The TDSB says it acknowledges the quadmester model is not for everyone and that there is mixed reaction to it. "We realize for some, the quadmester model is not great, we know that. However, we're taking direction from the Ministry of Education," said TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird. He says the decision is about trying to keep people safe. Despite Ontario's vaccine supply ramping up and youths eligible to book a vaccine appointment by June, the ministry has required all school boards to limit schedules to two in-person classes, which for the TDSB, results in a quadmester model to limit student-to-student contacts. "We continue to explore ways to improve it," Bird said of the learning model. "Our hope, however, is that with vaccinations over the summer and those numbers hopefully going up, that we are going to be as close to normal as possible come September." Bird adds that it is important to note that the ministry says it will look into changing the model depending on how the pandemic evolves. "Given the unpredictability of what COVID-19 will look like in September...we need to be flexible," Bird said.

  • Ontario's full vaccination target may be hard to reach: experts

    TORONTO — Medical experts say Ontario will have to significantly scale up its vaccination effort to achieve its goal of fully inoculating all willing adults against COVID-19 by the end of the summer. They say the province will need far more health-care workers at vaccine clinics, 24-hour sites and clear public messaging to meets its Sept. 22 target. The president of the Ontario Medical Association the province should use all available vaccine facilities and engage more family doctors to reach its goal. "If we were in a position of unlimited supply and we were able to use all of our resources to provide those vaccines, we'd stand a fighting chance," Dr. Samantha Hill said. Premier Doug Ford said Thursday that the plan is contingent on continued vaccine supply from the federal government in the coming months. Ford has been more vocal recently in his criticism of the federal government’s handling of the pandemic, calling for tighter border control to prevent cases of the COVID-19 variants from entering the province. Prime Minister Trudeau has accused the Progressive Conservative premier of playing politics during the pandemic. A spokeswoman for Ford's office said Friday the province can hit the Sept. 22 target if the province receives approximately eight million doses by the end of June, and an additional 11 million doses to fully vaccinate Ontarians aged 12 and over. "If we were to get that supply, we could dramatically increase our capacity to administer vaccines," Ivana Yelich said in a statement. "If they can get us the supply, we will work to get Ontarians fully vaccinated this summer." Ontario administered 141,765 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Thursday for a total of more than 6.7 million doses given out so far. University of Toronto epidemiologist Ashleigh Tuite said now that vaccine supply appears to be less of an issue, the “two-dose summer” effort should be focused on how to get shots into arms as quickly as possible. She said the government should clarify its plan for second doses, given the confusing, "piecemeal" vaccination campaign thus far. "We don't really have a unified system and there's clearly some confusion amongst the public to how exactly we get our second dose," she said. Having a fully vaccinated population makes the future "a lot brighter,” she said. "I think it’s going to be really important, thinking back to the government and their role in all of this, to have some more clear communication around this." The CEO of the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario said the province will need to greatly speed up its rollout more aggressively if it wants to hit the Sept. 22 target. Doris Grinspun said the province must recruit more health-care workers to help administer doses and should be running its mass clinics 24/7 to maximize output. "If we have enough vaccines we should open it to everyone, absolutely," she said. "I believe that we can get all the vaccines into arms in a very short period of time if we utilize all the resources ... which we are not right now." But NDP deputy leader Sara Singh expressed skepticism about whether the province had a plan to match Ford's promise. The vaccine rollout has been "slow and very sloppy" and even now many people are struggling to book appointments to get a shot, she said. "We actually need to make sure people are getting their first dose before we can even start having those conversations about making sure they get their second," she said. The province reported 2,362 new COVID-19 cases Friday, and 26 more deaths from the virus. The data is based on 44,040 tests. There were 1,582 COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals as of Friday morning. Of those, 777 people were in intensive care and 560 were on ventilators. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2021. Shawn Jeffords and Holly McKenzie-Sutter, The Canadian Press

  • Kingston, Ont., woman charged with murder

    A 40-year-old Kingston, Ont., woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead inside his Bath Road home early Wednesday morning. Kingston police officers had been asked to carry out a welfare check at the home at around 3:30 a.m. on May 12 when they found the body of 41-year-old Ryan Villeneuve. After an "extensive investigation" by the force's major crime unit, the woman was arrested and charged with Villeneuve's death, police said in a media release Friday. The woman was also charged with aggravated assault in connection with a Thursday morning stabbing in the city's north end. That attack took place inside an apartment on Cassidy Street and left a male with serious injuries, police said.

  • COVID-19 in Sask: 2nd dose booking opens Monday for 'priority populations'

    Saskatchewan reported 227 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, slightly fewer than the current seven-day average of 203. Of the new cases, the Saskatoon region saw the most with 50, followed by the Regina zone with 41. As of Friday, 2,075 cases are considered active across Saskatchewan. Two more people have died in the province after contracting the virus. One was in their 40s and from the Saskatoon region, while the other was in their 70s and from the south central zone. There are 149 people in hospital with the virus in Saskatchewan, with 115 of them are receiving inpatient care and 34 under intensive care. Saskatoon has the most COVID-19 patients at 65 (52 people are receiving inpatient care and another 13 are in intensive care). Sask. confirms 1st vaccine-related blood clot Saskatchewan health officials have also confirmed the province's first vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia — otherwise known as a blood clot — in a woman in her 60s. Health officials said she had received her AstraZeneca-Oxford shot on April 11, and is now recovering after treatment. As of Wednesday, there have been 18 similar reports confirmed across the country, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC). The province said it has reported Saskatchewan's case to the PHAC as well. The province said roughly 72,000 AstraZeneca first doses have been administered in Saskatchewan, as of Friday. Regardless of which vaccine a person receives, public health officials remind people "adverse events to any immunization can range from minor side effects (i.e. local pain, swelling at injection site) to more severe reactions." Anyone who experiences any side effects to a COVID-19 vaccine is encouraged to report it to 811 HealthLine. Second dose booking starts Monday for 'priority populations' Starting May 17, anyone 85 and older — or who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine before Feb. 15 — will be eligible to book their second shot. People with cancer and those who have received solid organ transplants are expected to receive a letter of eligibility in the mail allowing them to access a second dose as well. Remaining residents will be able to book their second jabs by age group or priority, with dates to be announced later. At second dose appointments, the province said the clinic or pharmacy is expected to validate the timing and brand of a person's first dose to make sure the second is being administered in the recommended time frame. If someone has misplaced the wallet card provided at their first immunization, they can go online to their MySaskHealthRecord account or call 1-833-727-5829. At this point, Saskatchewan public health still plans for second doses to match the brand of first doses. However, the province noted that could change depending on the ongoing research across Canada regarding the mixing of vaccine brands. Negative COVID-19 test results to be delivered via text Starting Friday, people who are tested for COVID-19 have the option to receive negative test results via an automated text message, the province said. People can sign up for those updates through an online requisition form at the testing sites. All patients who have received a positive COVID-19 test are still expected to also receive a call from public health officials.

  • P.E.I. woman who was escorted from store for not wearing mask asks for understanding

    An Island woman who was recently escorted out of a store by police is asking Islanders to be more understanding of people who can't wear masks. Joy Auld was shopping at Dollarama when staff asked her to leave, since she was wearing a face shield and not a mask. "The manager was there, and I got just partway down the aisle and he said, 'You got to leave the store if you're not going to wear a mask,'" said Auld. The P.E.I. Council of People with Disabilities said it continues to get phone calls from Islanders who are being told to leave a store if they're not wearing a mask — even if they explain they cannot because of a medical condition, as is Auld's case. "Please be understanding, because not everybody can wear a mask. A lot of us try and if we can't do it, we try to find an alternative," said Auld, who has asthma and anxiety. Face shield hasn't been a problem before Masks have been mandatory indoors in public buildings on P.E.I. since November 2020. Auld has been wearing her face shield in public for the past year, including to medical appointments, and said this is the first time she was asked to leave a store. Marcia Carroll, executive director of the P.E.I. Council of People with Disabilities, says we need to 'give people some grace' around face masks. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC) "I don't think this is fair," said Auld. "I don't think somebody should be discriminated against if they really can't wear [a mask]." The executive director of the P.E.I. Council of People with Disabilities said she's heard these kinds of stories since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. More of the onus needs to be on the individual companies and making sure that they're doing internal education around health exemptions. — Marcia Carroll, P.E.I. Council of People with Disabilities "We just need to step back and understand that some people can't wear a mask," said Marcia Carroll. "But they still have the right to navigate through their community as well." Companies should do 'internal education' Carroll said she doesn't think the government needs to step in and remind businesses about exemptions. "I think more of the onus needs to be on the individual companies and making sure that they're doing internal education around health exemptions and what a mandatory order means," said Carroll. Auld said her experience at Dollarama was embarrassing, and she's asked the company for an apology. "People don't realize how sick I am, because I don't show it. And I always say, you don't know my story, so don't judge me," she said. CBC News reached out to Dollarama for comment, but has not heard back. More from CBC P.E.I.

  • 'I don't think that love ever died': Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck relationship through a body language expert's eyes

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ("Bennifer") have seemingly reunited. A body language expert analyzes their love story that she thinks never completely died.

  • If COVID vaccines 'essential,' Canadians could get shots in U.S. and no quarantine

    TORONTO — Canadian residents should be able to head to the United States for COVID-19 vaccinations and be exempt from mandatory quarantine on return if health authorities here deem the shots medically necessary, a hospital CEO said on Friday. Although a vaccination itself does not exempt incoming travellers from quarantine rules, an exemption does exist for those heading abroad for medically essential procedures. David Musyj, head of Windsor Regional Hospital in the border city of Windsor, Ont., said he has asked the Public Health Agency of Canada whether the government does deem the vaccines medically necessary. "How can a COVID vaccine not be considered essential?" Musyj said in an interview Friday. "These vaccines are within reach. Any Canadian can go over there." Windsor's mayor has discussed using city transit buses to take residents to a mass vaccine site at Detroit's Ford Field stadium and bring them back. Musyj said his hospital could help with such an effort but the quarantine requirement for people returning to Canada is an obstacle. Musyj has now sought clarity on the medical exemption. According to the rules, a doctor in Canada has to decide a medical service abroad is essential for a patient, and the person must provide proof they received it to avoid quarantine on return. Musyj said he wants an advance ruling from Health Canada, adding it would be beneficial to access clinics in the U.S. and return without having to isolate. In an initial response for comment on the hospital's request, Health Canada said only that a doctor's recommendation "falls under the practice of medicine, which is of provincial/territorial jurisdiction." However, a spokeswoman did say the ministry was looking at allowing Canadians to pick up surplus doses in the U.S. for injection here. "The government of Canada is currently working with provinces, territories and the United States to determine the feasibility of importing COVID-19 vaccines made available via donation," Kathleen Marriner said. What is off the table, Marriner said, is allowing vaccine retrieval from the States under a special import program for urgently needed drugs that are not available in Canada. The program, she said, would not be "appropriate mechanism" to facilitate importation. While supplies in Canada are ramping up, shortages remain a major obstacle to inoculating the population. The Windsor region in southwestern Ontario alone estimates it still needs about 600,000 doses to fully vaccinate its residents. At the same time, pharmacies and other vaccination sites across the border are struggling to use their supplies due to a lack of demand. Michigan and other states have said they are willing to offer their excess supply to Canada. The Windsor hospital had wanted permission under the federal "special access program" to be able to take the Americans up on their offer. Despite rejecting the program application, Health Canada has asked the hospital several logistical questions, such as how the vaccines would be retrieved, transported and stored, and what security measures would be in place. Quality, safety and traceability, along with procedures for reporting any adverse reactions, would be key to allowing the imports, Marriner said. "Health Canada would work with the requester, in collaboration with our federal, provincial and territorial partners, to verify that strict protocols are followed," Marriner said. Musyj said it would be simple to drive over to Detroit or other border states and have the vaccines back in Canada within hours. "They've got vaccines to burn over there," he said. "Let's go get them." Ohio, for example, is giving five vaccinated residents US$1 million each by way of a lottery. New York City is promising free fries, while New Jersey is offering a free beer to first-shot recipients. "That just shows you what's happening in the United States to get people vaccinated," Musyj said. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2021. Colin Perkel, The Canadian Press

  • Judge dismisses attempt to quash 'anti-Alberta' activities inquiry

    CALGARY — A judge has dismissed an attempt to quash the United Conservative government's inquiry into whether foreign groups have conspired against Alberta's oil industry. Court of Queen's Bench Justice Karen Horner says the environmental law firm Ecojustice failed to prove the inquiry was called to intimidate charities that have raised concerns about the industry. She also says there's no reason to believe that the political context around the inquiry suggests it's biased. "I have considered whether there is a basis to hold that the context of the (order in council establishing the inquiry), its terms of reference and the past conduct of commissioner (Steve) Allan combined to raise a reasonable apprehension of bias and I find that they do not," Horner said in her decision Friday. The provincial government and some industry leaders have said Canadian environmental charities that accept U.S. funding are part of a plot against Alberta's energy industry. The province has said the plot aims to block pipelines and landlock Alberta's oil to benefit its American competitors. Legal scholars and non-profit groups say the inquiry is an attempt to bully and silence industry critics. Ecojustice had argued in its challenge that the inquiry, a plank of the "fight-back" strategy the United Conservatives touted during the 2019 election campaign, was formed for an improper purpose. Public inquiries are meant to investigate tragedies or "worrisome matters of public concern," and the inquiry does neither of those things, the group's lawyer had argued. Lawyers for the provincial government said in their written submissions that cabinet is entitled — and mandated — to decide what's in the public interest and what issues warrant a public inquiry. They also said that questions before the inquiry concern the province's economic viability. The inquiry's final report, already delayed, is due May 31. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2021. Bob Weber, The Canadian Press

  • Prince Albert Mountie accused of murder 'indirectly' led officers to Braden Herman's body: police chief

    The veteran Prince Albert RCMP officer accused in the death of Braden Herman "indirectly" provided the details needed to locate the 26-year-old's remains and later open a homicide investigation, according to the city's police chief. "It's because of the accused [Bernie Herman] we were led to his arrest shortly after the incident, and we were led to the deceased victim," Chief Jonathan Bergen told reporters Friday. Braden Herman's body was found early Tuesday evening in Prince Albert's Little Red River Park by police officers, Bergen said. He added the accused was taken into custody that night with reasonable cooperation, and within a couple of hours investigators had enough information to begin investigating the death as a homicide. Bernie Herman, a 32-year member of the RCMP, has been charged with first-degree murder. He's expected to make his second court appearance in Prince Albert on May 26. Investigating the victim and the accused's relationship The victim and the accused knew each other, but they weren't related. Braden's siblings have told CBC News the 53-year-old Mountie was known to them as having a personal and oftentimes controlling relationship with their brother. A photo of Bernie Herman taken after a traffic blitz in Prince Albert, Sask., in August 2020. Herman is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Braden Herman.(paNOW Staff) Bergen said nailing down the exact relationship between the two is among the specifics investigators are trying to determine. "It's pretty early in the investigation to draw any conclusions," Bergen said. Cellphones have been seized in the investigation, and a home and vehicle in the 3300 block of Dent Crescent in Prince Albert, Sask., have been cordoned off, as officers try to obtain a clearer picture of what might have led up to the death. An update with the inspector overseeing the case with the Prince Albert Police Service's criminal investigations division is expected next week. 2 independent observers appointed Two retired police officers — who don't have connections to the RCMP or the Prince Albert Police Service — have been appointed by the Ministry of Justice as independent investigative observers, Bergen said. "They have extensive backgrounds in investigating serious and major incidents, so we believe they have the experience and confidence to know what details to observe and look for — and to ensure this is a thorough, impartial investigation," the police chief explained. Braden's half-brother, Brett Herman, tells CBC News he's aware of the independent oversight, and it helps to put his mind at ease as the investigation rolls out. "I hope they find out everything about the case … but I guess we'll find out when we get the outcome," Brett said in a text message. With the independent oversight, Bergen said the Prince Albert Police Service will continue its investigation into the death, emphasizing he has full confidence in his officers' ability to look into the case objectively with the "highest of accountability."

  • US sending new aid to Palestinians as conflict intensifies

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration notified Congress this week that it will send millions of dollars in U.S. assistance to the Palestinians aimed at promoting peace with Israel even as violence between the two sides rages. As the conflict intensifies despite U.S. calls for restraint, the administration notified Congress on Thursday that it will provide $10 million to Palestinian groups in the West Bank and Gaza to support exchange and reconciliation projects with Israelis. The recipients of the aid were not named. The State Department said Friday that the money is part of more than $100 million that the administration allocated to the Palestinians earlier this year, reversing a near total cutoff in support under former President Donald Trump. In a notice to lawmakers obtained by The Associated Press, the U.S. Agency for International Development said the $10 million would go to support “people-to-people efforts to bring together conflict-affected groups to address divisions that may be rooted in group differences such as ethnicity, religion, status, class, or political affiliation in areas affected by conflict and civil war.” It said the money would be spent mainly on cross-border projects between Israel and the West Bank and Gaza, but might also include programs for Jews and Arabs living in Israel. The fighting between the two sides has been intensifying, with rocket attacks from Hamas militants in Gaza on Israel and increasing retaliation from the Israeli military. Violence between Arabs and Jews within Israel has also been increasing. The Biden administration has made no secret of its belief that Trump’s approach to the Mideast, which alienated the Palestinians, was flawed and made prospects for peace less likely. The administration has announced $130 million in assistance to the Palestinians, which appears aimed at encouraging them to return to negotiations with Israel. Matthew Lee, The Associated Press

  • Supreme Court addresses issue of consent in restoring sexual-assault convictions

    OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has restored the convictions of a common-law couple for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl during a camping trip. The girl was accompanied by her mother, stepfather and seven-year-old brother on the trip during the Canada Day weekend in 2013. Some of her mother's co-workers also attended, including the common-law spouses. At trial, the girl testified that she became intoxicated, fell asleep in the couple's trailer, and woke up to one of them pulling down her pants and the pair engaging her in sexual activity. The couple maintained she had consented to the activity, but the girl testified that she was so drunk she had no control of herself, faded in and out of consciousness and felt she could not have agreed to sex. The Ontario Court of Appeal said the trial judge had made errors that necessitated setting aside the couple's convictions and ordering a new trial. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 5 new cases, 15 now linked to isolation hotel Delta Fredericton

    New Brunswick is reporting five new cases of COVID-19, four of them in Zone 3, where Public Health has now confirmed 15 cases connected to the isolation hotel Delta Fredericton, there's an outbreak at the hospital and confirmed cases at two schools. Five are "direct" cases at the Delta, said Department of Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane. Another 10 cases are direct contacts of previously confirmed cases. He did not say if the cases involve staff, isolating guests or regular hotel guests, but on Thursday said at least one case involved an employee. "Although it is not an outbreak, Public Health has put in processes at the Delta Fredericton similar to those used by the PROMT (Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team) in a long-term care facility outbreak to facilitate risk management processes and testing," Macfarlane said in an emailed statement. Hotel staff, vendors and other personnel have been tested twice this week, including on Thursday. Canadian Red Cross continues to co-ordinate services for isolating guests and with the hotel, said Macfarlane. The Delta has been serving as one of the province's designated quarantine hotels for non-essential travellers since the government announced the added restriction last month. On Thursday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell confirmed the Delta is no longer part of the program, leaving only three. At that time, two positive linked cases had been identified at the hotel. Public Health issued potential public exposure notices for the Delta and its restaurant, STMR.36 BBQ & Social, for May 6 to 12. They were among about 25 new notifications, which included massage clinics, skate parks, hardware stores and pubs. Last week, Public Health had issued an exposure notice for the hotel and restaurant, covering April 26 to May 2. Premier Blaine Higgs said if there is a significant increase in case numbers or untraceable transmission, the city could be locked down, as Edmundston was last month. Staff who worked during the two listed exposure periods were advised Thursday in a notice from Public Health that the risk of transmission was increased and were "strongly encouraged" to get tested on-site. Isolating means that you must stay at home. Do not go to school, work, other public areas, or use public transportation. (e.g. buses, taxis) Do not have any guests, even if you are outdoors. - Public Health notice to Delta Fredericton employees If they choose to get tested, they're required to abide by work isolation for up to 14 days after the most recent exposure period, the notice obtained by CBC News states. Work isolation means they need to isolate at home, except to go directly to and from work, and wear a mask at work at all times. If they choose not to get tested, they'll be required to isolate for 14 days after the date of the last potential exposure in the workplace. "Regardless of whether or not you get tested, the other members of your household must isolate for 14 days after the date of your last potential exposure in the workplace," the notice states. "Isolating means that you must stay at home. Do not go to school, work, other public areas, or use public transportation. (e.g. buses, taxis) Do not have any guests, even if you are outdoors." The employees and their families need to closely monitor for any symptoms. Even if they've received negative test results, if any symptoms develop, they should get tested again, Public Health advises. "We understand that this is an unexpected and stressful development." Health Minister Dorothy Shephard told reporters Friday she is committed to being 'as transparent as possible' about links between the Delta Fredericton COVID cases and other cases in the community.(Ed Hunter/CBC) Asked Friday about the back-to-back, week-long, 24-hour exposure notices and whether an isolating guests had been identified as the possible source, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said she didn't have any information about an index case. As to whether the situation calls into question the wisdom of making people isolate at a hotel instead of a private residence, she replied: "I guess at this point today that's still speculation. "We're not going to know the wisdom of any of our decisions, quite frankly. There are times when I've said to my colleagues, 'The decisions we make today, we will be judged on in three months.' That is the reality of our COVID reality. And so I'm not prepared to go there." Shephard acknowledged the roughly 25 public exposure notifications are worrisome, particularly when it's the coronavirus variant first reported in India that is circulating. "We know that it doesn't take much for the variants to get transmitted." But the province has managed to work quickly before, she said, citing the recent outbreak at the Magee House residence at the University of New Brunswick Fredericton campus as an example. "A handful" of people in the 101-unit apartment-style residence remain locked down until May 16 after at least 13 cases have been confirmed in the outbreak, which was declared on April 27 and involves the India variant. "If we find that we're in a position where we need to take some further action … we're not going to be shy to do that," Shephard said. She is committed to be "as transparent as possible" about the situation, sharing as much information as she can, she added. Liberal Leader Roger Melanson said every policy put in place by Public Health is attempting to minimize risk, but they're 'never bulletproof.'(Joe McDonald/CBC) Liberal Leader Roger Melanson said transparency "is always a good thing." "People not only want to know, but [it] brings them more confidence in all of the work being done and brings even more credibility to the work being done by Public Health. "And so I will always push for more transparency. But, you know, there's privacy matters that need to be considered all the time. It's always a balance for them [as] to how far they can go." Asked whether he believes the hotel quarantine system is still working to keep guests and staff safe, Melanson replied: "I guess you could ask the question a bit differently — If these individuals would be out in the community, would it be worse? I would argue, probably." The fact people are all isolating in one area probably makes it easier for contact tracing and enforcement, he said. Melanson did remark, however, that the roll out of the program has been "really, really terrible. "They weren't ready to really implement this policy." 'It's terrible to be in the dark right now,' said Green Party Leader David Coon, but he said he understands it takes Public Health some time to 'sort out what exactly is going on.'(Joe McDonald/CBC) Green Party Leader David Coon said the positive cases at the Delta raise questions about what training staff at the quarantine hotels received regarding how to safely interact with guests arriving to self-isolate. But he noted the program has always been intended for people who don't have a safe way to isolate on their own. Under eased up rules announced earlier this month, people can now stay at a stand-alone private residence with government approval. Still, Coon, whose riding is Fredericton South, described the situation at the Delta, the positive employee at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital, two confirmed cases at Leo Hayes High School, one positive case at Nashwaaksis Middle School and the "alarming" number of public exposure notifications in the region as "very concerning." "It's terrible to be in the dark right now," he said. Coon urged residents to "abundantly cautious" in following Public Health measures, such as physical distancing, wearing a mask and hand washing, in the coming days, and to get tested for COVID-19. 116 active cases The breakdown of the five new cases of COVID-19 announced on Friday is as follows: Fredericton region, Zone 3, four cases: Two people 19 or under A person 20-29 A person 30-39 Three of the cases are contacts of a previously confirmed case and the other one is travel-related. Saint John region, Zone 2, one case: A person 20-29. This case is under investigation. Since Thursday, 16 people have recovered, putting the total number of active cases of the respiratory disease at 116. The five new cases of COVID-19 announced on Friday put the total active cases at 116.(CBC) Six patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in an intensive care unit. Another four patients are hospitalized out of province. New Brunswick has had 2,045 confirmed cases of COVID since the pandemic started. There have been 1,887 recoveries so far and 41 COVID-related deaths. A total of 310,906 COVID tests have been conducted, including 1,362 on Thursday. As of Friday, 305,997 New Brunswickers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That's 44.1 per cent of the eligible population, aged 12 or older. On Thursday, the province set a new single-day record for COVID-19 vaccinations, with 10,400 doses administered, said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. 36 Horizon staff off because of Fredericton hospital outbreak Thirty-six Horizon Health Network employees in the Fredericton area are off work because the COVID-19 outbreak at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital, Stan Cassidy Centre for Rehabilitation and Veterans Health Unit, a spokesperson said Friday. Geri Geldart, vice-president of clinical services, confirmed the staff are off for "COVID-related reasons." "This number is subject to change at any time," she said in an emailed statement, noting testing is underway. The outbreak was declared Thursday after an employee of the Chalmers hospital tested positive for a COVID-19 variant of concern. Geldart confirmed the employee is a health-care worker. "Patients who may have been close contacts have been notified and have been placed under isolation precautions as an additional safety measure," she said. "Any patients who had close contact with the health-care worker who have been discharged will be contacted by New Brunswick Public Health for follow-up guidance." Horizon says, 'there has been a high risk of exposure in recent days' to the Chalmers hospital employee who tested positive for a COVID variant of concern.(Joe McDonald/CBC) Geldart did not respond to questions about how many members of the public may have been exposed to the positive employee, who is self-isolating. On Thursday, when Horizon announced the outbreak, it said there had been "a high-risk of exposure in recent days." Although the affected employee works at the hospital, Horizon declared the outbreak at the other two facilities as well because all three are located in close proximity on a single campus, said Geldart. "As it is common for staff to travel between these facilities — and given how rapidly this particular variant can be transmitted from person-to-person — the decision was made out of an abundance of caution to reduce the risk of spread." All three facilities have returned to red level protocols. Non-urgent surgeries and outpatient appointments are postponed until further notice. Non-urgent professional service outpatient appointments, including therapeutic services, blood and specimen collection, diagnostic imaging (X-ray), electrodiagnostics and respiratory therapy, are also postponed. Visits are restricted, with some exceptions. Use of AstraZeneca clarified New Brunswick clarified its position on the use of AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Friday. The province is continuing to offer AstraZeneca to those 55 and older who have provided their informed consent, Public Health said in a news release. Currently the supply of AstraZeneca is limited, with fewer than 4,000 doses available, so it's being used primarily for people who are confined at home and don't have access to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which require ultra-cold storage, which can't be transported to them. More than 13,000 more doses of AstraZeneca are expected to be delivered to the province the week of May 17. These will be used as second doses for those who received their first dose of AstraZeneca and wish to receive it for their second dose. "Depending upon the supply, it may also be offered to people 55 and older who would like to receive it as a first dose," the release said. On Thursday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said during the live COVID-19 news briefing: "We will not be using the [AstraZeneca] vaccine for first doses in our campaign for the general population." She also confirmed two new cases of rare blood clots in New Brunswickers following a first dose of the AstraZeneca shot, including one still in hospital. That brings the province's total number of reported blood clot reactions to four, including one death. "AstraZeneca is one of the vaccine tools we are using to fight COVID-19," Russell said in a statement Friday. "It is approved by Health Canada and has proven to be very effective in other parts of the world, such as in the United Kingdom, which has seen a substantial drop in hospitalizations and death," she said. "Supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine is relatively low in New Brunswick, so we are using it strategically as it does not have the same refrigeration requirements as other vaccines." Vaccine appointments at pharmacies The New Brunswick Pharmacists' Association has created an online document that shows the availability of vaccine appointments at participating pharmacies, as well as the best way to contact each pharmacy, Public Health announced Friday. The availability of appointments is subject to change, however, it advised. In some cases, available times indicated in the document may be filled by the time someone tries to book an appointment. This list will be updated weekdays, based upon information provided by the New Brunswick Pharmacists' Association. When people contact a pharmacy, they're asked to use the pharmacy's preferred booking method identified in the document. Vaccination rates in long-term care homes A chart of vaccination rates for long-term care homes will be posted online early next week "to keep New Brunswickers better informed," Public Health said Friday. The Department of Social Development is working with its partners to encourage staff in long-term care facilities to get vaccinated, it said in a news release. "The goal is to provide a safe environment for everybody, particularly for the vulnerable seniors living in these facilities." On Monday, Education Minister Dominic Cardy told the COVID briefing that second-dose clinics have been held at 75 per cent of all long-term care homes in the province. The remainder will take place by the end of the month, he said. More than 63 per cent of all long-term care home staff have received their first dose of a COVID vaccine, while nearly 36 per cent have received two doses "and are now fully vaccinated," Cardy said. Latest exposure notifications Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the coronavirus at the following locations and dates in the Fredericton region, Zone 3: Fredericton: McDonald's Restaurant, 1177 Prospect St., on May 5, at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. McDonald's Restaurant in Walmart, 125 Two Nations Crossing, on May 6, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Brainfix Clinic, 56 Avonlea Crt., on May 6. Adica Massage Clinic, 152 King St., on May 6. Williams Chiropractic, 169 Main St., on May 6. Simms Home Hardware Building Centre, 190 King St., on May 6. Costco Gas Bar, 5 Wayne Squibb Blvd., on May 6. Massage Experts, 169 Dundonald St., on May 6, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on May 7, from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Delta Fredericton, 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12. STMR. 36 Restaurant – Delta Fredericton, 225 Woodstock Rd., on May 6-12. Jacks Pizza, 379 King St., on May 7, at 1 p.m. Mitch Clarke Skate Park, 116 Johnston Ave. on May 7, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Garrison Skatepark, York Street parking lot, on May 7, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. James Joyce Pub, 659 Queen St., on May 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. McDonald's Restaurant, 94 Main St., on May 7, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and May 8, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Princess Auto, 21 Trinity Ave., on May 8, from 8 a.m. to noon. Fredericton Public Library, 12 Carleton St., on May 8, from 10 a.m. to noon. Northside Market, 170 Main St., on May 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Irving Oil, 181 King St., on May 9, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dollarama, 5 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 2 p.m. NB Liquor, 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m. Home Sense, 18 Trinity Dr., on May 9, from noon to 5 p.m. Tim Hortons' drive thru, Regent Street, on May 10, at 1:30 p.m. Atlantic Superstore, 471 Smythe St, on May 10, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and May 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital, 700 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Stan Cassidy Centre for Rehabilitation, 800 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Veterans Health Unit, 680 Priestman St., on May 10-11. Shoppers Drug Mart, 1040 Prospect St., on May 11, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Lincoln: Scott's Nursery, 2192 Route 102, on May 8, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even it they're not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to book an appointment. Previous exposure notifications Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on May 6 while on the following flights: Air Canada Flight 396 – from Edmonton to Toronto, departed at 6:50 a.m. Air Canada Flight 8898 – from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:43 p.m. Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the coronavirus at the following locations and dates in the following regions: Moncton region: Pumphouse, 5 Orange Ln., Moncton, on May 4 between 8 and 10 p.m. Staples, 233 Main St., Moncton, on May 5, between noon and 8 p.m. Walmart Supercentre, 477 Paul St., Dieppe, on May 6, between 7 and 10 p.m. Greco Pizza, 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, on May 7, between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Greco Pizza, 120 Killam Dr., Moncton, on May 5, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m., May 3, between 5:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., and May 2, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m. Greco Pizza, 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, on May 4, between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency department, 330 Université Ave., Moncton, on May 7, between 2-9:30 p.m., and May 6, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saint John region: Foodland, 1 Market Sq., Quispamsis, on May 3, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Fredericton region: My Home Consignment, 5 Acorn St., Fredericton — May 8 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., May 7 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., May 6 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and May 5 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sobeys, 1180 Prospect St., Fredericton, — May 8 between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Lunar Rogue, 625 King Ave., Fredericton — April 28 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Fix Auto, 156 Greenview Dr., Hanwell — May 6 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 30 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., April 29 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and April 28 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Lunar Rogue, 625 King St., Fredericton, on April 28, between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Fix Auto, 156 Greenview Dr., Hanwell, on May 6, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., April 30, between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., April 29, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and April 28, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. What to do if you have a symptom People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online. Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: Fever above 38 C. New cough or worsening chronic cough. Sore throat. Runny nose. Headache. New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell. Difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes. People with one of those symptoms should: Stay at home. Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor. Describe symptoms and travel history. Follow instructions.

  • Search underway for missing UBC professor last seen Wednesday on Salt Spring Island

    Police, family and friends are concerned about a missing UBC professor who was last seen Wednesday on Salt Spring Island. Salt Spring RCMP say Sinikka Gay Elliott left her home to run errands on Wednesday and has not been seen or heard from since. Police say they received a missing persons report at 2:15 p.m. the same day. RCMP, along with search and rescue, began their search later that night and at approximately 9:30 p.m. located Elliot's vehicle abandoned on Juniper Place Road. Police told CBC News foul play is not suspected. Following an overwhelming response from the community looking to help in the search, police are asking the public to stand down. "Due to the terrain, they are only using specialized search and rescue members for the main search area, which again remains focused on the Mount Erskine search area," said Cpl. Chris Manseau, a spokesperson with the B.C. RCMP Communication Services. "However, they [search and rescue] are asking anybody who wants to help in the search do so on their own properties or check in with their neighbours to help search those properties for this missing person." Elliot has been an associate professor with the sociology department at UBC since 2007. "We hope she's found safe and sound. And, yeah, we're all very, very distressed, all of us, about her situation, her colleagues, her students." said Guy Stecklov, the head of the sociology department at UBC. Stecklov says Elliot is a dear colleague and a dedicated mentor to her students. She is described as having a slim build, five feet three inches tall, with dark brown short hair. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, jeans and brown boots. Anyone who might have any information on Elliot's whereabouts is asked to contact Salt Spring RCMP.

  • Man faces assault with weapon charge after allegedly hitting woman with protest sign: Regina police

    Regina police say they arrested a man this week after he allegedly hit a woman with a protest sign. Police were called to Regina's so-called COVID hotel on Wednesday. The downtown hotel houses a COVID-19 isolation unit for people who have tested positive but have no place to self-isolate. A woman working at the unit had stepped outside during her break when she ran into a group of protesters. Following a verbal exchange, one of the protesters struck her on the head with a sign, she told police. When officers arrived, the 56-year-old woman pointed out the protester and he was arrested. A 62-year-old Regina man now faces a charge of assault with a weapon. He will make his first court appearance in September.

  • Shooting in Metro Vancouver shopping area latest in recent spate of violence

    Police in Metro Vancouver are vowing to crack down on gun violence, after yet another shooting at a busy, public area. Other recent shootings have taken place at a recreation centre and at Vancouver International Airport.

  • Kenney distances himself from caucus vote to turf dissidents with 'personal agendas'

    EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is distancing himself from a decision to expel two members from his United Conservative caucus. But he says the decision affirms confidence of the caucus in his leadership, and his government can’t be distracted right now by those with “personal agendas.” Kenney made the comments this morning in an interview on CHED radio, one day after his caucus voted to turf backbench members Todd Loewen and Drew Barnes. Loewen had called for Kenney to quit, saying the premier's actions are dragging the party down to defeat in the next election, while Barnes has been highly critical of Kenney’s COVID-19 response. Kenney says it was caucus members who voted to expel the members and that he was careful not to influence the proceedings. Both Loewen and Barnes have said they will sit as Independents, and that the party under Kenney is no longer a grassroots-driven movement but a top-down one-man show. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Cargo ship near Bermuda battles stomach-turning waves

    A cargo ship near Bermuda battles stomach-turning waves! Could you handle that?