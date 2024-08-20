Rep. Daniel Grossberg: ‘I deny any allegations of sexual harassment or abuse of office’

State representative Daniel Grossberg has denied wrongdoing in the wake of allegations from three young women who detailed instances of sexual harassment by the Louisville lawmaker to the Herald-Leader.

Late Monday night, Grossberg’s attorney, Frankfort-based litigator Anna Whites, provided the Herald-Leader with a statement denying sexual harassment or abuse of office and apologizing to people he’s made “uncomfortable.”

Here is Grossberg’s complete statement to the Herald-Leader:

“I deny any allegations of sexual harassment or abuse of office. I sincerely apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable because of something I said or wrote.

“I am fully cooperating with the investigation and am confident it will find no violations of legislative ethics. Nonetheless, as a public servant, I’m determined to hold myself to a higher standard and am committed to listening to women’s voices, working to improve my communications, and ensuring that everyone, regardless of gender, feels safe and valued by me.

“I am profoundly grateful for the enduring faith and support of my wife,” Grossberg wrote.

Though the conciliatory tone of apologizing to those “who felt uncomfortable” because of what he said is new, the response -largely builds on previous defenses offered by the 45-year-old Grossberg.

Grossberg and Whites claimed that the texts initially reported by the Herald-Leader in late July — women told the newspaper they had received “creepy” or “weird” texts about their appearance, sometimes late at night from Grossberg — did not reveal “sexually harassing or inappropriate” material.

When contacted close to 8:30 p.m. Monday and presented with new details and accounts from three other women, Whites said this has been a “long process” for Grossberg – “months in which he has been picked on and bullied.”

Whites said that she’s worried the latest publicized exchanges have been misunderstood.

“It’s very easy to make accusations and take comments out of context,” she added.

Whites told the Herald-Leader she had not seen any messages that “cause me concern,” or that she considers harassing.

Grossberg’s attorney has previously said the lawmaker has a “neurodivergent diagnosis,” placing him on the autism spectrum.

She did not specify what condition the lawmaker has. She told the Herald-Leader they had sent medical records to the Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission in response to a complaint filed by House Democratic leadership against Grossberg.