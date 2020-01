Denise Richards' team is denying a Daily Mail report saying she had a months-long affair with former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Brandi Glanville. Richards rep told "Entertainment Tonight" that the report was untrue, a sentiment echoed by fellow Housewife Camille Grammer, who responded via tweet, saying, "The story isn’t true. It may play out this season. I don’t know? She didn’t do anything with BG."