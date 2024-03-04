Rep. Eric Swalwell Spots Sign GOP’s Biden Impeachment Inquiry Is Truly A Fail

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) spotted a sign that Republicans’ impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden might be dead in the water.

“That’s all she wrote, folks. Even crazy Tomi Lahren thinks this thing is over,” he tweeted, sharing a clip of the right-wing commentator on Fox News.

“As somebody who does believe there’s plenty of evidence here, I think that this has failed optically for Republicans,” Lahren, a contributor to the network, told “MediaBuzz” host Howard Kurtz on Sunday of the impeachment probe.

“They’ve done good work ... but optically, it does make it seem as though they’re beating up on someone with addiction issues,” she added, referring to the intense focus on the president’s son, Hunter Biden.

She encouraged Republicans to focus on the election instead.

“This impeachment inquiry, unfortunately, is falling flat with a lot of viewers and voters,” she said.

Swalwell wasn’t the only one to spot the pivot. Ian Sams, a White House spokesperson, also shared the clip, writing: “When you’ve lost Tomi Lahren…”

That’s all she wrote folks. Even crazy Tomi Lahren thinks this thing is over. https://t.co/uNRGSKZTqi — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 4, 2024

Despite what Lahren says she believes and the claims of Republicans leading the probe, GOP lawmakers have failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing by Joe Biden after more than a year of investigating him and his family.

The investigation has unraveled in recent weeks, leaving its fate up in the air after one of Republicans’ key sources in the probe was charged with lying to the FBI about the Bidens.

Lahren and many other Fox News pundits have been advocates for the inquiry, leaning heavily into unsubstantiated Republican allegations in their coverage for months.

In July last year, Lahren told Fox News, “We’ve been literally tripping over evidence” against Joe Biden and said, “I think I speak for a lot of Americans when I say ‘Well, it’s about dang time’” to open an inquiry.

Story continues

she added, “This is going to be big.”

Related...