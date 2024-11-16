Rep. Jared Golden comes out ahead through Maine's ranked choice voting, but there may be a recount

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democratic Rep. Jared Golden came out ahead in the congressional race through Maine’s ranked choice system, election officials said Friday.

If the results stand it would be the third time in four elections in the hotly contested district that Golden won after votes were retabulated because first choices failed to produce a majority for any candidate.

This time it was Republican challenger Austin Theriault who came out behind. His campaign had said he would seek a recount, and his campaign reiterated the request Friday evening.

The Associated Press has not yet called the race since it is seeking more information from the Secretary of States office to determine if the result will withstand an expected recount.

Maine’s 2nd District, which is largely rural and known for its lobster fishing and logging, has favored President-elect Donald Trump in each of his three elections.

Patrick Whittle And David Sharp, The Associated Press