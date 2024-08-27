Rep. Jasmine Crockett Hits Trump Where It Hurts With Bold Debate Prediction

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Tex.) on Monday predicted that Donald Trump won’t show up for the Sept. 10 debate against Vice President Kamala Harris.

“But if he does show up, he is about to get his butt handed to him,” she said on MSNBC. “I’m here for it either way: He can go and cower in a corner, or he can show up and be lit on fire. Either way, I’m good.”

Crockett, a rising star in the Democratic Party, made headlines last week with her memorable speech at the party’s convention in Chicago as she drew a sharp contrast between Trump and Harris.

“America, looking at the two choices before you, who would you hire: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris?” she asked the crowd. “Kamala Harris has a resume. Donald Trump has a rap sheet. She presides over the Senate, while he keeps our national secrets next to his thinking chair.”

That was a reference to the cases of sensitive documents found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, including some that were kept next to a toilet.

Trump had initially agreed to two debates against President Joe Biden. With Harris now at the top of the ticket, Trump has suggested he might not show up for the next one.

See more of Crockett’s MSNBC appearance below: