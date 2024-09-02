Rep. Jasmine Crockett Hits 'Whining Child' Trump With Stinging Debate Prediction

Rep. Jasmine Crockett offered a preview of what next week’s scheduled debate between Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris might look like ― if the former president turns up.

“What we will see is this whining child who will sit there and won’t give direct answers and honestly will distract and be a bumbling fool,” she told MSNBC’s Alex Witt on Saturday. “We’ve seen it on the trail when he starts talking about, y’know, wind and he starts complaining about sharks.”

Then she hit Trump with the word that’s seemed to get under his skin lately.

“I mean the guy is really weird and off his rocker,” she said.

Democrats have been calling Trump “weird,” and Trump has repeatedly complained about it.

In the same interview, Crockett said Harris will will aim to be the “adult in the room” as she takes on the former president.

“She really wants to, number one, assure the American people that she has a grasp on the issues as well as remind them of why we kicked him out in the first place and remind them as to why we don’t want to go back,” she said.

The debate is set for Sept. 10, although Trump has complained about it and suggested he might not show.

See more of that conversation below: