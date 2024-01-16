Rep. Lauren Boebert Marks MLK Day With Head-Scratching Call

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Monday once again attempted to honor the late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day.

But once again the extremist lawmaker was slammed for hypocrisy on X, formerly Twitter, just like she was in 2023 and in 2022, and like many Republicans have been previously for doing the same.

Boebert wrote on the platform, “Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream that we would all be equal in America. Equity had no part of that dream. It was about equality. Let’s end the woke movement in America in honor of MLK Jr.”

In 2023, Boebert posted, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. On this day, we remember his incredible legacy and contributions to this great nation.”

And in 2022, Boebert told followers, “Today, we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. His work to make this country a more perfect union lives on.”

Boebert’s latest honoring of MLK Day did not sit well with critics.

Many, many other Donald Trump-adoring Republicans ― from Donald Trump Jr. and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to Sens. Ted Cruz (Texas) and Lindsey Graham (S.C.) ― have been slammed for previously doing so too.

Equity means to treat people with fair and impartial treatment, so what is your problem with that? — Lonny Hall (@UncleLonny63) January 15, 2024

Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream that we would all be equal in America.



Trumpers want no part of that dream.



It was about equality.



Let's end the Trumper movement in America in honor of MLK Jr. — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) January 16, 2024

You stand for nothing Dr. King stood for. His family doesn't support Maga. Shut up. — Mary Purviance (@MaryPurvia77887) January 15, 2024

I am hoping the people in Colorado come to their senses and make sure you never hold public office again. Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK Jr.) fought for civil rights. The MAGA Republican party tramples on civil rights every day. MLK Jr’s work resulted in major civil rights… — Dianne Callahan (@DianneCallaha16) January 15, 2024

EXAMPLES OF TRUMP'S OBVIOUS RACISM



He called White Supremacists who marched in Charlottesville, Va, "GOOD PEOPLE."



He called Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals.



He called for a ban on Muslims.



He called Haiti and African countries "SHITHOLES."https://t.co/FO3dipxyML — South Dakotans for Political Integrity (@southdintegrity) January 15, 2024

Indeed, we should all welcome Lauren Boebert being judged by the content of her character. #copoliticshttps://t.co/ziFwxyr6Ov — MissingPundit (@MissingPundit) January 15, 2024

I really don’t think someone could post a more ignorant, insensitive, asinine comment than this, but since it is MLK Day I’m sure the GOP members will give it a whirl. https://t.co/6N9VkkX0BY — Casey (she/her) (@MamaSissieSays) January 15, 2024

Even for you, this is incredibly disgusting & stupid. No bottom to your brainlessness. https://t.co/ENHztWfs2i — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) January 15, 2024

Oh really? Can you even define Woke? pic.twitter.com/2KDnDEabIh — Cathy (@CathyLabrado) January 15, 2024

Equal, equity, and equality. Look them up then rewrite your message to make sense. Are you now saying MLK jr was too woke? Or not woke enough? And are you saying that to take up the banner of mean and nasty would be in honor of him? What ? — Tina M Long (@TinaMGLong) January 15, 2024

Without achieving equity first, you can’t have equality.



Offering all students free wifi would not be an example of equality unless you first made sure that they all had the same computers in order to access the free WiFi- you must establish equity first you see. — Jessamy Robblee-Haehn (@JessamyRoyalH) January 15, 2024

In the grand tapestry of understanding, your expertise on matters related to MLK is as elusive as finding penguins in the Sahara desert, Lauren. — sophisticated dog (@CrusherScott62) January 15, 2024

This must be a parody account. Martin Luther King spearheaded what you called "Woke". Do you understand anything at all about this nation? — Jack Grodeska (@JackGrodeska) January 16, 2024

I do believe that this is the stupidest thing your ever said. — RuthSentMe🟧☮️🌈🙃 (@JaneTea4) January 16, 2024

