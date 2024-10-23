Rep Maxwell Frost Drives Minneapolis Early Voters to Polls

Florida congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost offered free rides to the polls via golf cart in Minnesota on Tuesday, October 22, as he was in the state campaigning for fellow Democrat Kamala Harris.

Frost was participating in an early voting rally on the University of Minnesota’s campus in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

This footage shows the congressman riding in a golf cart using a megaphone, and a line of early voters waiting to cast their ballots. Frost is seen wearing a shirt that says “Kamala for Everybody.”

“Such great energy at the University of Minnesota!!” Frost wrote on X. “Just look at this on-campus early vote location line! Students were voting in droves all day.” Credit: @MaxwellFrostFL via Storyful

