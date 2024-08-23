Rep. Pat Ryan calls Trump 'FUBAR' on DNC's final night: Watch

Rep. Pat Ryan of New York joined the lineup of speakers at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, marking the final evening of a whirlwind four-day event that saw Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party's nomination for president.

Ryan, a 42-year-old Iraq War veteran, represents New York's 18th Congressional District. During his speech at the DNC, he touched on his military service and told the crowd that Harris is the right choice for president because she will support military veterans and troops.

"I'll tell you what I think of [former President Donald Trump], they told me I can't say that word on TV, I'm going to use an Army term: FUBAR," Ryan said.

What to know about Rep. Pat Ryan

Who is he: Despite being seen as the underdog, Rep. Pat Ryan won a congressional seat in the 19th district through a special election in November 2022. After a redistricting process, he won a second race for the 18th district just three months later.

What role he plays: Much of Ryan's time in office has focused on veterans' issues. Recently, he dispatched caseworkers throughout his community to ensure veterans and their families secured federal benefits. Ryan also graduated from the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, which resides in his district.

Key quote: "At West Point, you learn the honor code: A cadet will not lie, cheat, steal, or tolerate those who do. Well there's a candidate who has violated every word in that code, a serial liar, cheater, thief, who looked soldiers in the eye then turned around and called fallen heroes 'suckers and losers,' who insulted Medal of Honor recipients just last week," he said, referring to Trump, the Republican nominee for president.

When and where is the DNC

The Democratic National Convention will take place from August 19-22 in Chicago, Illinois.

The United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, will be the main venue for the DNC.

Chicago has hosted the Democratic Convention 11 times, most recently in 1996 when the United Center saw President Bill Clinton was nominated for a second time.

How to watch and stream the 2024 DNC

The convention will air live on its website, from the United Center in Chicago between 6:15 p.m. and 11 p.m. Eastern (5:15 p.m. to 10 p.m Central) on Monday, and 7 p.m to 11 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Central) the other days.

USA TODAY will provide livestream coverage on YouTube each night of the DNC, Monday through Thursday.

What are the themes for each night of the DNC?

The DNC announced nightly themes for the convention. The title of the convention is "For the People, For Our Future."

Here are the themes for each night:

Monday: "For the People"

Tuesday: "A Bold Vision for America's Future"

Wednesday: "A Fight for our Freedoms"

Thursday: "For our Future"

