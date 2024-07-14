Rep. Ronny Jackson nephew injured in Trump rally shooting: What We Know

WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump was grazed by a bullet on his ear in an assassination attempt at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The shooting killed one spectator, and seriously injured two others. The shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, is dead.

But other’s in the crowd were also injured in the shooting, including the nephew of Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas. Jackson noted that his nephew, who has not been identified, is well and was not seriously injured.

Who is Rep. Ronny Jackson?

Jackson is a Republican congressman from Texas. Jackson served as White House Physician under the Obama and Trump administrations.

Jackson has been a vocal supporter of Trump. He said during an interview on Fox News on Saturday that he helped set up his nephew to attend the rally on Saturday.

Congressman Ronny Jackson (R-TX) speaks during a press conference at former U.S. President Donald Trump's hush money trial in May.

What is the status of Jackson’s nephew?

Jackson in a post on X said that his nephew’s injury “was not serious and he is doing well.”

“My family was sitting in the front, near where the President was speaking,” he wrote on X. “They heard shots ringing out — my nephew then realized he had blood on his neck and something had grazed and cut his neck.”

During the interview on Fox News, Jackson said his sister-in-law encouraged his nephew to go to the triage tent, where he was treated.

Where was Jackson’s nephew located at the time of the shooting?

Jackson said his nephew was located in the friends and family pin, which was located near where Trump was speaking. He said that members in that pin were in the line of fire and could hear shots coming in.

Around four or five rows behind where his nephew was, Jackson said someone critically injured.

While at the triage tent, Jackson said his nephew saw someone on a gurney who “had a critical wound to the head” and was dead.

“Just a horrific, horrific experience,” Jackson said on Fox News.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ronny Jackson nephew injured in Trump rally shooting: What We Know