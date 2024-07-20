Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Dead at 74, 6 Weeks After Revealing Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

The Texas Democrat, who represented Houston in Congress for three decades, warned that "the road ahead will not be easy" as she disclosed her cancer diagnosis in June 2024

Joshua Roberts/Getty Sheila Jackson Lee at the bill enrollment ceremony to make Juneteenth a national holiday in 2021

Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who previously revealed her pancreatic cancer diagnosis, has died, her family announced on Friday, July 19. She was 74.

"Today, with incredible grief for our loss yet deep gratitude for the life she shared with us, we announce the passing of United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of the 18th Congressional District of Texas," the statement began.

Saluting Jackson Lee as "a fierce champion for the people," who was "affectionately and simply known as 'Congresswoman' by her constituents," her loved ones noted that she served for over three decades.

"A local, national, and international humanitarian, she was acknowledged worldwide for her courageous fights for racial justice, criminal justice, and human rights, with a special emphasis on women on children."



Throughout her time in office, Jackson Lee garnered "legislative victories" that "impacted millions," from solidifying Juneteenth as a Federal Holiday to her work with the Violence Against Women Act, her family continued.

Still, she was also a staple and matriarch in her family unit as a wife, sister mother and grandmother, known as Bebe.

"She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will continue to inspire all who believe in freedom, justice, and democracy. God bless you Congresswoman and God bless the United States of America.

Funeral arrangements are currently pending.

Jackson Lee, who represented the 18th Congressional District of Texas since 1995, announced her cancer diagnosis in a statement on June 2, 2024. She warned that she would be “occasionally absent from Congress” but would continue to fight for her constituents.

“I am committed to working with our Congressional Leadership, including Leader Hakeem Jeffries and the Speaker of House, to serve this nation and be present for votes on legislation that is critical for the prosperity and security of the American people," she said. "By God’s grace, I will be back at full strength soon.”

Jackson Lee survived breast cancer more than a decade earlier, announcing in 2012 that she had fully recovered following a year of treatment.



Maureen Keating/CQ Roll Call via AP Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee in February 1997

Jackson Lee was born in Queens, New York City, on Jan. 12, 1950, and lived there through high school. She studied political science at Yale University before earning her J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1975.

In the late '70s, Jackson Lee aided the U.S. House Select Committee on Assassinations, serving as staff counsel to the task force that investigated Martin Luther King Jr.'s murder. She and her husband then relocated to Houston, where he'd accepted a teaching job.

In Texas, Jackson Lee proved eager to get involved. She was appointed to a municipal judgeship in 1987, then elected to the Houston City Council in 1989 as one of the first Black and female at-Large members.

She soon set her sights on Congress, handily winning the 1994 Democratic primary against four-time incumbent Rep. Craig Washington and gliding to victory in the general election.

Through her decades in Congress, Jackson Lee was instrumental in making Juneteenth a national holiday and pushing for legislation related to police misconduct, wage discrimination on the basis of sex, and accommodations for pregnant workers among other initiatives.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee speaks to abortion rights activists as 'Roe v. Wade' is overturned on June 24, 2022

Jackson Lee ran for mayor of Houston in 2023, though her campaign was plagued by scandal after unverified audio leaked where Jackson Lee was allegedly heard berating her staff with profanity. Jackson Lee issued a statement and apologized, saying, "I know that I am not perfect."

Though she advanced to a runoff in the general election, she lost the race in a landslide to prominent state Sen. John Whitmire. She filed for reelection to the House two days later.

During Jackson Lee's 2024 congressional campaign, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris commended her career in a joint endorsement.

"We’ve witnessed her devotion to her constituents, inspiring grit, and invaluable experience deliver an unmatched record of success," they wrote. "She has been a strong ally for hard working American families — in Houston and across the country."

Jackson Lee is survived by her husband, Elwyn Lee, and their two children.

