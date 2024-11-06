Rep. Zooey Zephyr, transgender legislator censured in Montana, wins reelection

Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr -- the first openly trans lawmaker in the state -- has won her bid for reelection to the Montana House of Representatives after she was censured and barred from the House floor for almost two years. Her win allows Zephyr to take to the House floor for debate once more.

Zephyr's censure stemmed from her pleas on the House floor against a gender-affirming care ban for transgender youth.

"If you are denying gender-affirming care and forcing a trans child to go through puberty, that is tantamount to torture, and this body should be ashamed," Zephyr said in the April 18, 2023 debate. "If you vote yes on this bill, I hope the next time you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands."

PHOTO: Rep. Zooey Zephyr looks on as Majority Leader Sue Vinton makes a motion discipline Rep. Zephyr during a session in the House of Representatives at the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont., April 26, 2023. (Tommy Martino/AP)

She later elaborated on the comments in an April 2023 interview with ABC News, arguing that gender-affirming support and care improves the mental health of trans children, who face higher rates of discrimination and bullying.

"I have lost friends to suicide this year," Zephyr said. "I've had families call me when there have been ... suicide attempts by trans youth, including one trans teenager who attempted to take her life watching one of these hearings on legislation targeting the transgender community."

Republican lawmakers responded to her comments on the House floor by refusing to allow her to speak or comment on the House floor, she said. Some legislators, including House Speaker Matt Regier, argued she had broken House rules of decorum.

Demonstrators in support of Zephyr interrupted House business several days later to protest her silencing, and she showed her support by holding up her mic.

"Let her speak," protesters chanted.

House Republicans voted to censure her in response, representing just over the two-thirds needed to bar her from the House floor.

"All representatives are free to participate in House debate while following the House rules. The choice to not follow House rules is one that Representative Zephyr has made," said Regier in a statement to reporters following the censure. "The only person silencing Representative Zephyr is Representative Zephyr."

Several of her colleagues argued that Zephyr was inciting "violence" and showing "flagrant disregard for the safety and well-being" of those at the House, according to one statement from the Montana Freedom Caucus.

Zephyr argued the real violence is the negative impact gender-affirming care bans may have on transgender youth.

The day after her censure, Zephyr could be found seated in the public area of the state capitol building, voting and participating with her laptop as close to the House floor as she was allowed.

"The people sent me here to do the work, and much of that work is on the House floor," she told ABC News at the time. "I need to be as close as possible, so I can have the conversations with legislators and make sure that I can, at least in some way, make sure the voice of my constituents can be discussed."

Zephyr filed a lawsuit against the state, Regier and Sergeant at Arms for the Montana House of Representatives Bradley Murfitt in an attempt to reinstate her legislative privileges and duties. The lawsuit was dismissed.

"The recent actions violate my 1st amendment rights, as well as the rights of my 11,000 constituents to representation," Zephyr said in a tweet Monday. "Montana's State House is the people's House, not Speaker Regier's, and I'm determined to defend the right of the people to have their voices heard."

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen's office, which represented the state against the lawsuit, denounced the effort as "political activism masquerading as a lawsuit."

"The ACLU is trying to use the courts to interfere with the legislature as it carries out its constitutional duties on behalf of Montanans," said Emily Flower, Knudsen's press secretary. "Any relief granted by the court would be a gross violation of the separation of powers."

