Repair plan for walking trail damaged by storm

Work to restore pathways and crossings on a walking trail badly damaged by Storm Babet last autumn is being planned.

The storm washed away sections of the path and some stepping stone crossing points, along the 2.5 mile (4km) Rivelin Valley Trail, which links Sheffield to the Peak District National Park.

Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee is to be asked to approve spending £30,400 on feasibility plans for the repairs at a meeting next week.

A report to the committee stated damage to the public right of way had "significantly impacted access to and through the valley".

The report added: "There is expectation from the users, local community and stakeholders that the damage will be repaired and access restored."

The project is expected to be completed by October 2025.

Meanwhile, the same committee is to be asked to approve a £262,900 budget for a programme of works to support species survival in Shirebrook Valley.

The project will concentrate on waterways in Shirebrook Valley, Beighton Marsh, Woodhouse Washlands, Wickfield Plantation, Richmond Park and Silkstone Ravine in Birley Spa.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service the government’s DEFRA Species Survival Fund has awarded a grant of £1,112,200 for work in the area.

