The Repair Shop features heartwarming tale of 'part of the family' bed

A family brought in a bed so special to them that it brought them to tears.

Freya Cox, Madeleine Willis, Andy Cox and Aiden Cox were brought to tears by their bed's repair. (BBC)

What did you miss?

The Repair Shop featured a heartwarming tale in its latest episode about a bed so special to them that they considered it "part of the family".

With one member of the family even born in the bed, they could not bear to part with it - despite it having become so worn out that they had moved it into the garden as a planter and a bench, where it had been rotting.

Experts also fixed a retro Etch-a-Sketch, fascinating viewers who reminisced about their own childhood toys.

What, how, and why?

The Repair Shop has seen more than its fair share of sentimental items, but this week's episode featured an item guaranteed to pull at the heart strings more than most.

Madeleine Willis, Andy Cox and their children Freya and Aiden brought in an old bedstead that had been turned into a garden bench, but was badly rotting.

They explained that it had been the couple's first bed together, and was where they brought Aiden home to as a baby after sadly losing his twin sister, and him being given just a 5% chance of survival.

The bed's repair brought the family to tears. (BBC)

Aiden had beaten the odds to make it home from hospital, and when the couple later welcomed sister Freya, she was born in the bed.

Once it became too worn out to sleep in, it was used as a vegetable planter bed in the garden and later transformed into a garden bench with Madeleine admitting she viewed it as part of their family.

It was restored to its former glory, bringing the family to tears as Madeleine explained: "There's just so much of our family here."

She added: "It takes me back to the children being babies together and playing in the bed, and it was our safe space."

Daughter Freya shared that she planned to take it with her to make her own family memories in years to come.

What else happened on The Repair Shop?

Dominic Chinea and Steve Fletcher worked on a retro Etch-a-Sketch belonging to Gemma Lee. (BBC)

The Repair Shop experts were set a tricky challenge by Gemma Lee, who wanted them to fix her childhood Etch-a-Sketch given to her by her father, who passed away in 2018.

Steve Fletcher said: "I'm wondering whether I'm actually going to get this repaired at all. I'm going to have to put my thinking cap on. This might take some time."

However, after practising on a more recent model, Fletcher found he was able to fix it - much to his owner's and the viewers' delight.

One viewer commented on X: "If you are in your 40s/50s and can glance at #TheRepairShop and not be drawn in by Steve Fletcher figuring out how to repair an Etch-a-Sketch, you must have had a curiosity by-pass and have a heart of stone, that's all."

Someone else wrote: "Well now I know how an etch a sketch works. Brilliant."

The Repair Shop airs on BBC One at 8pm on weekdays.

