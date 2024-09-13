Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades charged with controlling behaviour

According to court documents, the charge against Jay Blades relates to his wife, Lisa Zbozen - Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Jay Blades, the BBC presenter, has been charged with engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards his wife.

Blades, 54, appeared at Kidderminster magistrates’ court on Friday after being charged by West Mercia Police with one count of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate or family relationship.

According to court documents, the charge relates to his wife Lisa Zbozen, a fitness instructor, who announced on her Instagram page in May that their relationship was over.

The couple married in the grounds of a beachfront villa in Barbados on Nov 22 2022.

Blades, who fronts primetime show The Repair Shop, will appear at Worcester crown court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Oct 11.

West Mercia Police said: “Fifty-four-year-old Jason Blades, of Claverley in Wolverhampton, has been charged with controlling and coercive behaviour.

“He appeared at Kidderminster magistrates’ court this morning and has been bailed to appear at Worcester crown court on Friday Oct 11.”

Furniture restorer Blades, who was made an MBE for services to craft in 2022, found fame on The Repair Shop, the restoration programme he has presented since 2017.

It sees members of the public take worn-out family heirlooms to be restored by a team of experts.