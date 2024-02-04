The Repair Shop stars announce "exciting" career move away from show

BBC

The Repair Shop stars Julie Tatchell and Amanda Middleditch are making an "exciting" career move.

The pair, who restore teddy bears and toys in the Barn, have revealed they have written a children's book together - Bartie Bristle will be released on June 6 and is available to pre-order now.

"Here is our exciting news. We are thrilled to introduce you to Bartie Bristle. Our first children's book. Published by Walker Books. Beautifully illustrated by @theremaybecats," they wrote on their joint Instagram account, alongside a snap of the book cover.

The duo known as "the Teddy Bear Ladies" continued: "Set in a village in the heart of the Old Woods, the magical world of the teddy bear shop and the heart-warming stories of Bartie and his teddy bear friends will captivate children and parents alike."

Describing the inspiration behind the story, the post added: "Julie and Amanda began writing short stories all about Bartie Bristle and the other favourite toys for the children that came to their shop, with Julie reimagined as Mrs T and Amanda as Rose."

Fans quickly took to the comments section to share their excitement. "Congratulations! Wishing you lots of success on your book! Can't wait to get a copy," one person wrote.

BBC

"Congratulations! I will buy two copies, one for each of my grandnieces. Thank you for writing this and for all you do. Your tenderness is beautiful," another added.

A third said: "Oh wow!!! How exciting!! Can't wait to meet Bartie & all his friends. Will have to get my little grandsons a copy."

Tatchell and Middleditch aren't the only Repair Shop experts who have written a book. The show's frontman and furniture restorer Jay Blades recently released a part-memoir, part-self-help book titled Life Lessons: Wisdom and Wit from Life's Ups and Downs.

The Repair Shop airs on BBC One.





