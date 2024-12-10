The Repair Shop's Will Kirk melts hearts with adorable photos of rarely-seen daughter

Will Kirk is enjoying a well-deserved break with his family. After wrapping The Repair Shop's Christmas special in November, the TV star appears to be winding down for the festive period.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Will, 39, revealed that he'd taken his two-year-old daughter to look at some artwork before attending a church service. Captioned "Culture and carols", Will shared a carousel of photos from their time together.

Melting hearts, fans flocked to the comments. "How divine and precious," replied one. "Growing up fast!" added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Happy Christmas to you and your family Will, and cuteness from the little one, I love her silver shoes."

Will and his wife Polly have expanded their family with the arrival of their son (Instagram)

December is a milestone month for Will and his wife, Polly, as the couple mark their first Christmas as a family of four. Back in October, the furniture restorer confirmed that Polly had given birth to a bouncing baby boy, telling fans: "I'm very proud of my lovely wife for the last 9 months. Mum and baby doing well, including an incredibly excited big sister."

Following the arrival of their son, Will and Polly have since left their south London home, and moved to the countryside. Last month, the woodwork expert noted that his family were still "adjusting" to the change of pace, but looked right at home as he posed in a flat cap and Barbour jacket.

When it comes to his family, Will prefers to keep things low-key and has chosen to keep his children's names out of the public domain, but he has posted some adorable updates on social media.

Read more

Most recently, Will uploaded the sweetest snap of himself cradling his son's tiny hand. In the caption, he wrote: "Morning hand dimples" followed by a red heart emoji.

Last month, Will posted the sweetest photo of his son (Instagram)

It's clear that Will has a lot on in December and he's also set to appear in The Repair Shop's festive special. A TV highlight, each year the team takes on festive-themed fixes, restoring treasures associated with Christmases past. Based on the promotional photo for 2024, it's unlikely that former star Jay Blades will appear.

Jay, 54, has been absent from the BBC series in recent months after he was charged with controlling and coercive behaviour against his wife, Lisa Zbozen. Nonetheless, Will and his co-stars, Steve Fletcher, Dominic Chinea and more are back in the barn.

In November, Will revealed that he'd been shooting the Christmas special at the Weald & Downland Living Museum in Singleton, West Sussex. Posting a selfie, he told fans: "It's November and we're already steppin' into Christmas."

According to the BBC, the episode will air on Christmas Eve at 8:15pm.