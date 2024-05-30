What repairs can California landlords take out of your security deposit? What the law says

If you move out of a California rental, can a landlord deduct money from your security deposit for damage caused by normal wear and tear?

Here’s what our journalists with How To California — a new community-driven series to help readers navigate life in the Golden State — found:

Can a landlord deduct from your security deposit for normal wear and tear?

According to the California Courts website, a landlord can only deduct specific items from a security deposit.

A security deposit cannot be used for repairing defects that existed in the rental unit before you moved in or for “conditions caused by normal wear and tear” during your tenancy, according to the California Tenant Guide.

In California, landlords can deduct from a security deposit:

For cleaning the rental unit upon move-out, but only to restore it to its original state when the tenant first moved in.

Fixing damage caused by the tenant and their guests, excluding normal wear and tear.

Restoring or replacing furniture or other items, but only if they were included in the rental agreement and the damage isn’t caused by normal wear and tear.

When the tenant has unpaid rent, except in cases of COVID-19-related rental debt, where exceptions apply.

“As a tenant, you must take reasonable care of your rental unit and any common areas that you use,” the California Tenant Guide says.

To ensure you get your security deposit back, the guide says you should repair any damage you or anyone you’re responsible for, such as guests or pet, caused.

What is considered normal wear and tear on a rental property?

The California Tenant Guide says minor marks or nicks in walls, small defects to carpets, drapes and other furnishings are some examples of normal wear and tear.

What if your landlord fails to return your security deposit?

A landlord must return a tenant’s security deposit within 21 days after move-out.

If a landlord doesn’t return a security deposit within the legally required time frame or if the tenant disagrees with the deductions, they can write a letter requesting the return of the security deposit.

If the tenant and landlord cannot reach an agreement, both parties have the option to take legal action against one another regarding the return of the security deposit.

They both can sue for the amount of the deposit or for damages up to twice the amount of the security deposit if the judge rules that the landlord acted in bad faith, according to the California Courts website.

However, tenants are limited to suing for a maximum of $12,500 in small claims court.

How to California is a guide to help you figure out the laws, culture, recreation and more that make life in the Golden State one-of-a-kind.

Have a question about life in California?

How to California — a guide to help you live, work and enjoy life in the Golden State, is here to help.

We’ll answer your questions — big and small — about state laws, history, culture, recreation and travel.

Ask your questions in the form below (can’t see it? Click here) or email howtocalifornia@mcclatchy.com.