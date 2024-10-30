Repairs start at wastewater treatment plant
Local, state, and federal leaders gathered at the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant to launch a $400 million rehabilitation and expansion project.
Local, state, and federal leaders gathered at the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant to launch a $400 million rehabilitation and expansion project.
RCMP say they have suspended the separate searches for two men who recently went missing in northeastern British Columbia.Jim Barnes was last seen on Oct. 18 when he went grouse-hunting with his dog near Groundbirch Forest Service Road near Chetwynd, B.C., about 60 kilometres southwest of Fort St. John.Sam Benastick, 20, was reported missing after failing to return home Oct. 17 from a 10-day camping trip in remote Redfern-Keily Provincial Park, about 250 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John.Cpl
A vital glacier in western Antarctica appears to be smoking in a rare view captured by a NASA satellite earlier this month.
A large provincially significant wetland in Ottawa's rural west end has lost its status after a property owner cleared brush and trees.From David Manchester Road, just north of a toy store and a tractor retailer, one can see logs piled and vegetation starting to grow back. The owner was fined and now has a remediation agreement with the conservation authority. But it wasn't the cutting in 2021 that led to the 41.5-hectare wetland losing protections, so much as the way the wetland was reopened fo
The RCMP says the human remains pulled from the ocean near Placentia Bay a week ago are those of a missing Canadian Coast Guard employee who went missing in late September. (Chantier Davie/CNW Group/Canadian Coast Guard)The RCMP says human remains that were found a week ago in the ocean near Placentia Bay are those of a missing Canadian Coast Guard employee.The coast guard crew member was reported missing on Sept. 16 after last being on board the CCGS Vincent Massey.After an unsuccessful search
Swimming in toilets, scurrying through backyards and even interfering with a local badminton game — rats are once again plaguing part of the city, this time on one street in Old Ottawa East. Like people in several communities across Ottawa, Jamie Brougham and his neighbours have been dealing with the rats since the summer.He would walk out to his bird feeder, look down off his deck and see them congregating below it.That's when he began to lay traps. "[I caught] probably six, and I got one with
Hurricane season officially ends Nov. 30.
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese nuclear reactor which survived a massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami that badly damaged the nearby Fukushima nuclear power plant was restarted Tuesday for the first time since the disaster after a safety upgrade, as the government pursues a renewed expansion of nuclear energy to provide stable power and reduce carbon emissions.
Happy Halloween A strange, lime-green goo was spotted gushing out of Tesla's engineering headquarters in Palo Alto, California earlier this month, prompting outrage from local residents. As SFGate reports, gallons of the stuff, which later turned out to be a largely harmless mixture of borax, lye and green dye, were seen pouring out of a […]
This week's forecast in Ontario will see some tricks and treats, The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
Experts say CO2 concentrations in the atmosphere have risen by more than 10 per cent in just two decades.View on euronews
Temperatures soar across much of Ontario this week, but at the cost of some wet and windy weather. Computer models still suggest some poorly timed rain showers for Halloween on Thursday
Ontarians will be treated to a blast of late-summer-like warmth for much of this week, but Thursday's Halloween forecast may require some extra attention, with rain chances looming across the region
The new yellow garbage bags needed to leave more than three items on pick-up days in Ottawa are now for sale at about 30 locations, the city says.A three-item garbage limit every two weeks started at the end of September. Residents who want to exceed it must buy the yellow bags, sold in packs of four for $17.60, or $4.40 each.There's no limit on recycling or compost bins, provided they're properly used.The city said in a news release Monday the bags are now for sale at 11 hardware stores, 13 com
The solution to climate change is to switch from fossil fuels to clean energy; thanks to the Biden administration and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), clean energy is putting down deep roots in the economy.
Motorists in southern Alberta will need to keep a tight grip on the steering wheel Sunday as intense wind gusts of 80-100 km/h in some locales are expected
Tribes say the Bateman Island walking trail is hurting steelhead and salmon runs.
Start your day with the latest weather news. All eyes are on the Caribbean Sea as the final month of hurricane season nears. That is where forecasters are monitoring an area for potential development.
UNAKA MOUNTAIN, Tenn. - On a mountaintop mantled in moss and nearly century-old red spruce, the Appalachian Trail now simply disappears. For lengthy stretches, it lies under tangles of trees that brutal winds from Hurricane Helene toppled last month. In one spot, a waist-high root ball blocks part of the path. Getting past it means climbing up and stepping along the spongy surface of still another root ball.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from
U.S. nonprofit Climate United on Tuesday announced a plan to spend up to $250 million to buy as many as 500 electric semi trucks over three years in what it called the biggest single order of those zero-emissions trucks in the country so far. Climate United then aims to lease those vehicles at attractive rates to truckers that haul containers to and from California seaports, where roughly 33,000 so-called drayage trucks must have zero tailpipe emissions by 2035. The program could give a much-needed jolt to the adoption of heavy-duty electric trucks that now account for less than 1% of the total U.S. trucking fleet.
Eastern mountain bongos are one of the most critically endangered animals on the planet.