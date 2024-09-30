Repeat offender gets 'buzz' from danger driving

A driver with more than 50 motoring offences on his record has been jailed again after crashing while fleeing from police.

Andrew Jones, 37, took his partner's stepfather's BMW without permission and then fled at speed in North Shields when police tried to stop him, Newcastle Crown Court heard.

Jones, who had his partner and her child in the car, went the wrong way round a roundabout and crashed into a van.

He admitted four offences and was jailed for 16 months, having said he gets a "buzz" from reckless driving.

Jones, who was already disqualified, took the car from the victim's home at about 16:00 BST on 5 June and was found by police at a retail park, prosecutor Nicoleta Alistari said.

Officers signalled to him to stay in the vehicle but he drove into their car, crossed a pedestrian path and raced off.

He crashed about three minutes later on Rotary Way and attempted to drive off again after hitting the van, the court heard.

Jones, of no fixed abode, smelled of alcohol and failed a roadside breath test, Ms Alistari said.

'Serious risk'

The court heard he had 60 convictions for 137 offences, 56 of those being driving related.

He was jailed for 14 months for dangerous driving in 2019, the court heard, and had a history of not complying with court orders.

Recorder Richard Stubbs said Jones had a "very poor history" of driving-related offending.

The judge said he was concerned by comments Jones made to a probation officer about "loving cars and driving" and getting "a buzz from driving recklessly".

Recorder Stubbs said it was apparent Jones had "no regard for other road users" or court orders and he posed a "serious risk" to the public.

Jones was also banned from driving for five years and four months and must pass an extended test before he can get his licence back.

He admitted dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking and driving while disqualified and without insurance.

