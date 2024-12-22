Repeat offender jailed for knife possession

Keiran Evers and another man were detained in Swindon on Thursday afternoon [Google]

A repeat offender has been jailed after being found with a knife in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police officers detained two men on Edgeware Road on Thursday after Swindon Borough Council CCTV operators saw them behaving "suspiciously".

After the pair were initially detained for a drug search, cannabis and a large kitchen knife were found on one of the men, Keiran Evers, 28, of no fixed abode.

Evers appeared at Swindon Magistrates Court on Friday where he was sentenced to nine months in prison.

Prior to his sentencing, Evers had been arrested and charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place and possession of a Class B drug, namely herbal cannabis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officers who detained him were on an Operation Dasher patrol, which aims to keep people and businesses safe over the festive period.

PC Paul Bezzant said: "Evers is a repeat offender for carrying weapons and I'm pleased he will now spend time behind bars for it.

"There can be no place in society for carrying knives and other bladed articles – the consequences of doing so, as we have sadly seen, can be lifelong."

Follow BBC Wiltshire on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

Related internet links