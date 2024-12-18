Repeated semi-truck rollovers raise alarms in Yahk, B.C.

The owners of the Yahk General Store are once again speaking out after another semi-truck turned over on the road outside their shop. They say it's a repeated problem and have shared footage of other instances.

  • Company recalls over 541,000 winter tires because they don't have enough snow traction

    DETROIT (AP) — A company that sells replacement winter tires is recalling more than 541,000 of them in the U.S. because they don't have enough snow traction to meet North American standards.

  • Dad Posted Facebook Status About Son's Illness Before Dying in Car Crash. Now Police Say Son Has Been Missing for Months

    Steven Bradley Collins and his 2-year-old daughter RyLeigh Collins were killed in a car crash. Then police realized the family had a child missing for months

  • Honda, Nissan in talks to set up holding company, source says

    (Reuters) -Japanese auto giants Honda and Nissan are in talks to set up a holding company, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, a move that would allow them to share more resources amid competition upending the global industry. The talks, first reported by the Nikkei newspaper, would allow the two automakers to cooperate more closely on technology at a time when the industry is being rewritten by the likes of Tesla and Chinese rivals. The talks are aimed at setting up an umbrella holding company that Nissan and Honda would then fall under, said the person, who declined to be identified because the information had not been made public.

  • What a merger between Nissan and Honda could mean for the automakers and the industry

    BANGKOK (AP) — Japanese automakers Nissan Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. confirmed Wednesday that they are discussing closer collaboration but denied reports they have decided on a merger.

  • Trump Wants to End EV Credits. Toyota Is the First to Respond.

    Electric-vehicle prices are headed lower—again—and it’s likely a response to what automakers expect to be President Donald Trump’s policies on the vehicles. Investors will have to wrestle with what that means for EV sales, automotive stocks in the new year—most notably Tesla shares. Toyota is slashing the price of its most popular U.S. battery EV by up to $6,000, the company announced on Tuesday.

  • Man, 40, dead after being struck by tow truck in northwest Toronto

    A 40-year-old man has died after being struck by a tow truck in northwest Toronto on Monday evening, police say.Officers were called to Weston Road at Rogers Road at 6:50 p.m.Toronto police said officers tried to perform life-saving measures before paramedics took over. The victim was then rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition and pronounced dead.Duty Insp. Brian Maslowski, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, told reporters near the scene that police believe that the pedestria

  • Quebec adopts rule banning sale of most new gas-powered vehicles by 2035

    QUÉBEC — The Quebec government has adopted regulations banning the sale of most new gasoline-powered vehicles as of 2035.

  • Car crashes in foggy weather injure 33 people and force bridge near New Orleans to close for hours

    Several people were injured Tuesday morning after foggy conditions contributed to several car crashes that forced the closure of the 24-mile-long (38.6-kilometer-long) bridge connecting the north and south shores of southeast Louisiana’s Lake Pontchartrain. Carlton Dufrechou, the general manager of the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, said there were six crashes — two on the southbound span and four on the northbound span. St. Tammany Parish fire officials told local news outlets that 33 people were transported to area hospitals with injuries.

  • King-Spadina closed until end of week for streetcar wire work: TTC

    The intersection of King Street W. and Spadina Avenue will likely remain closed through Friday, according to a Toronto Transit Commission spokesperson, as crews work around the clock to repair wires damaged after a garbage truck struck them Tuesday morning.Until repairs are made, Spadina Avenue is closed between Front and Adelaide streets, according to a TTC update. King Street is closed between Charlotte and Brant streets.The TTC is hopeful the intersection could open ahead of Friday, spokesper

  • Two teens identified as victims killed in motorcycle crash with Amazon van in Fresno

    The two friends were 15 and 14 years old.

  • Left behind? Crowded Calgary buses are leaving more riders shivering at the stop

    Charmae Laurel says it was a common experience — seeing a full city bus pass her by while she waited at her stop trying to get to classes at Mount Royal University. On two occasions, she says, back-to-back buses passed by because they were too stuffed with passengers."I think it took me like two or three hours to get to school. I should have just stayed home at that point," said the recent grad.That sort of situation is happening more often, according to data collected by Calgary Transit.Calgary

  • The retreat from the world’s largest auto market has begun

    It wasn’t long ago that China was by far the largest, and most profitable market, for General Motors. While the company was hemorrhaging money in North America and Europe and hurtling towards bankruptcy and a bailout, sales and profits from China allowed it to keep the lights on.

  • An Ultra-Rare 1969 Shelby GT500 Once Owned by Carroll Shelby Is Heading to Auction

    The muscle car is one of just 18 examples to leave the factory in Grabber Yello.

  • 1934 Ford Competition Coupe Set for Mecum Kissimmee Auction

    All-steel 1934 Ford Coupe with Bonneville class-winning history and a Ford V-8 flathead engine heads to Mecum Kissimmee 2025.

  • I’m a Mechanic: 11 SUVs I Would Never Buy and Why They Aren’t Worth It

    It can't be said that Americans weren't flush for SUV options in 2024. Despite costing more than sedans and hatchbacks, the SUV market grows every year. Regardless of inflationary or economic...

  • Europe's carmakers discount EVs, hike petrol car prices as new emissions rules loom

    European automakers are raising prices of petrol cars and readying discounts on electric vehicles as they brace for yet another challenge - tougher emissions rules that threaten to further shrink profits across the struggling industry. The European Union will drastically lower its cap on automotive carbon dioxide emissions from Jan. 1, meaning at least one-fifth of all sales by most car companies must be EVs to avoid heavy fines. But so far this year only 13% of all vehicles sold in the region have been electric, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) lobby group shows.

  • Best new electric cars: 22 EVs to look forward to in 2025 and beyond

    FEATURE: From all-new plug-in Porsches to the highly-anticipated electric Range Rover – plus a whole new family of EVs from Jaguar – these are the new electric cars we’re looking forward to

  • King-Spadina intersection could be closed all week after garbage truck knocks down streetcar power lines

    One of Toronto's busiest downtown intersections could be closed until the end of the week after a garbage truck with its loader up took out multiple streetcar wires, causing road closures on one of the city's busiest surface transit routes Tuesday.The garbage truck driver struck the overhead wires while driving through King Street W. and Spadina Avenue intersection just after 8 a.m., police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.The garbage truck's loader and the bin attached to it remained tangl

  • China's CATL is planning a major expansion of battery swapping for electric vehicles

    XIAMEN, China (AP) — The world's largest maker of batteries for electric vehicles said Wednesday it will get into battery swapping in China in a big way starting next year.

  • US EPA approves California plan to ban gas-only cars starting in 2035

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Wednesday it has approved California's landmark plan to end the sale of gasoline-only vehicles by 2035. President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to rescind approvals granted by the EPA to California to require more EVs and tighter vehicle emissions standards.