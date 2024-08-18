NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 18: Mike Tyson and Jake Paul attend Fanatics Fest Press Conference at Javits Center on August 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

If you want to put yourself through it, by all means, it's here for you. Check out a replay of Sunday's news conference in New York with [autotag]Jake Paul[/autotag] and [autotag]Mike Tyson[/autotag]. It was moderated by former NFL standout Ryan Clark, a co-host of ESPN's "First Take."

Paul meets boxing legend Tyson on Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. The event will stream on Netflix free to subscribers, so is being touted as having the potential for 270 million viewers.

Sunday's news conference was at times painful, and many might consider that being kind. Tyson struggled to get off responses in any kind of timely fashion. Clark may have excelled on the field and in the studio, but as a live moderator/host, he could use plenty of work. Paul was his typical self and touted the $40 million he says he'll make for the fight with Tyson – whom he listed as being on his Mt. Rushmore of all-time boxers, but was far from peak trash talking form.

After the press conference, which took place at FanaticsFest Live in New York, Tyson and Paul faced off. There, they pushed each other, but it's doubtful many were convinced the pushes were in bad blood.

The match was delayed from a planned July date because Tyson had an ulcer flare-up. Tyson is 58; Paul is 27.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Replay: Jake Paul, Mike Tyson weirdly push each other after massively awkward random press conference