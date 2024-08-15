New 'Report, don't repost' campaign aimed to curb teen violence

CBC

WARNING: This article contains details of sexual abuse and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. A trial began Tuesday for two Yellowknife residents charged in relation to the sexual assault of an underage girl. At the time of the incident, Alicia Moran was 30, John Robson was 60, and the alleged victim was 15.Moran pleaded guilty to selling sex provided by someone under 18 in court Tuesday afternoon.According to the agreed statement of facts, on J