Report provides new details in crash between Vermont State Police trooper and fire truck
Report provides new details in crash between Vermont State Police trooper and fire truck
Report provides new details in crash between Vermont State Police trooper and fire truck
The philanthropist behind the University of Manitoba's largest-ever personal donation — $30 million — has denounced a speech made by a valedictorian for medicine grads and admonished the university for letting it happen.In a letter dated Monday, Ernest Rady says he was hurt and appalled by the remarks by valedictorian Gem Newman at the May 16 convocation for students from the Max Rady College of Medicine. The school was renamed in honour of Rady's father after the 2016 donation."Newman's speech
Police have wrapped up their on-scene investigation into a deadly boat crash in eastern Ontario over the long weekend as details of the incident emerge. The Ontario Provincial Police's collision reconstruction team is piecing together what happened, spokesman Bill Dickson said Wednesday. Three young adults died and five other people were taken to hospital after a speedboat ended up on top of a fishing boat on Bobs Lake north of Kingston, Ont., shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday. "We can’t speculat
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli television aired previously withheld footage on Wednesday of five pyjama-clad female army conscripts being seized by Hamas gunmen during the Oct. 7 raid that triggered the Gaza war. The captives' families hoped the footage would increase pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree a truce with Hamas and secure the hostages' release. "I have friends in Palestine," one of the conscripts, 19-year-old Naama Levy, pleads in English.
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton is in critical condition and underwent surgery after he was attacked by another inmate in a Quebec prison on Sunday.The Correctional Service Canada (CSC) confirmed in a statement Tuesday that Pickton was the victim of a "major assault" at the maximum-security Port-Cartier Institution and has been taken to hospital.Two sources, including one police source, told Radio-Canada that 74-year-old Pickton was between life and death on Tuesday. Prison officials
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The bodies of four men and two women were found strangled and dumped in a pile in Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, prosecutors in the southern state of Guerrero said Tuesday.
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian physicist Anatoly Maslov was convicted of treason and sentenced to 14 years in a penal colony on Tuesday in the latest of several cases against experts working on the science underpinning Russia's development of hypersonic missiles. White-haired Maslov, 77, stood in a glass box in the St Petersburg courtroom and listened attentively without showing emotion, as the judge read the verdict after a trial that was closed to the press. Maslov is one of three scientists from the same Siberian institute, all specialists in hypersonics, who have been arrested since 2022 on treason charges.
"In America, don’t ask people how much they paid for this."
Two women who disappeared during a drive between Kansas and Oklahoma amid a contentious custody battle were found dead inside a freezer buried in a cattle pasture leased by one of the five suspects in their killings, according to newly released search warrants.
During a marathon day of proceedings in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, a morning hearing in front of Judge Aileen Cannon devolved into a shouting match amongst the attorneys, and the afternoon series of arguments prompted the judge to wonder if the legal nuances of the case may be too difficult for jurors to understand.
Seeking revenge for his stolen iPhone, Kevin Bui set a house on fire, killing an uninvolved family of five. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
American Airlines later released a statement distancing the company from the filing, saying attorneys had made a mistake and that the defense will be changed
A Calgary teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student will see his trial resume in July after a judge denied the defence application to stay the charges. Jason Selby, a former teacher at Western Canada High School, was charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.On Wednesday, after Justice Sean Dunnigan's decision to dismiss the defence's Jordan application, prosecutor Pam McCluskey stayed the sexual assault charge.A Jordan application is named after a Supr
CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig reacts to the prosecution and defense arguing about how jury instructions should proceed in former president Donald Trump’s hush money trial.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former employee sued the city of Minneapolis on Tuesday, alleging ex-police Officer Derek Chauvin hauled her from her minivan and pinned her to the ground with his knee in January 2020, just as he did four months later when he killed George Floyd.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A chance for parole was delayed this week for a former Los Angeles police detective serving a sentence of 27 years to life in the cold-case slaying of her ex-boyfriend's wife in 1986.
The 14-year-old girl had recently left home before the abuse. Police were actively looking for the abductor before he found her, records show.
The investigation into the officer's conduct is under way after phone footage was shared on social media.
Emmy-nominated writer and producer Eric Weinberg has been ordered to stand trial for rape and sexual assault by a Los Angeles judge.
A team of attorneys has withdrawn from representing a Utah mother accused of killing her husband with fentanyl then publishing a children's book about loss and grief. Why Kouri Richins' private attorneys withdrew from the case was unclear; they cited only an “irreconcilable and nonwaivable situation” in a court filing asking to leave. Utah district court Judge Richard Mrazik in Salt Lake City granted the request after a closed hearing Monday. The move could slow the case against Richins, who has
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The adult children of an Idaho man accused of killing their mother and his girlfriend's two young kids testified in his defense this week, saying their mother's health was declining before she died.