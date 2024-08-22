Report Reveals '81 Points of Failure' at HMP Wandsworth Following Alleged Prisoner Escape

Cover Media

An alarming report has revealed that HMP Wandsworth had '81 points of failure' following an alleged prisoner escape last year. Daniel Abed Khalife, a former soldier, is accused of breaking out of the Category B prison in September by strapping himself under a food truck with bedsheets. He was arrested three days later and has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The prison's Independent Monitoring Board highlighted severe security lapses including outdated CCTV cameras that hadn't functioned for over a year.

