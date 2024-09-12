New report reveals slower and cheaper alternative to scrapped HS2 route

Alexander Butler
·2 min read
(Myung Jung Kim/PA Wire)
(Myung Jung Kim/PA Wire)

A slower and cheaper 50-mile railway line could be built in place of a scrapped section of HS2, a new report has revealed.

The alternative route between Staffordshire and Cheshire, which would connect with the east-west Northern Powerhouse Rail, was described as a “golden opportunity” by former HS2 chairman Sir David Higgins.

It comes after former prime minister Rishi Sunak cancelled a plan to extend HS2 between the West Midlands and Manchester amid spiralling costs.

The report commissioned by mayors of Greater Manchester and the West Midlands said the route would be critical for movements of passengers and freight between the two regions.

It did not provide an estimated cost of the new project but said financing should be “maximised from the private sector”, with central and local governments “partnering to fund the balance”.

Former prime minister cancelled a plan to extend HS2 between the West Midlands and Manchester amid spiralling costs (PA Archive)
Former prime minister cancelled a plan to extend HS2 between the West Midlands and Manchester amid spiralling costs (PA Archive)

Under the new plan, journeys between London and Manchester would take 15 minutes longer than if the high-speed railway was built in full.

The report found the new section would come with a price tag 60-75 per cent cheaper than the cost of the scrapped HS2 section.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said: “The report is clear: if we fail to put in place a plan soon to fix rail capacity and connectivity between the North and the Midlands, the already-congested West Coast Main Line and M6 will become major barriers to economic growth in the UK.

“But there is good news for the Government. The report concludes that we do not have to revive HS2 to unlock those benefits.

“There is a viable option to build a new rail line between Lichfield and High Legh, connecting HS2 to Northern Powerhouse Rail, with almost all of the benefits of HS2 delivered quickly and, crucially, at a significantly lower cost.”

The report said the new section would come with a price tag 60 - 75 per cent cheaper than the original HS2 route (PA Media)
The report said the new section would come with a price tag 60 - 75 per cent cheaper than the original HS2 route (PA Media)

The report said the proposal would also “save the taxpayer £2 billion on costs” from the HS2 Phase 2 cancellation through re-using much of the land, powers and design work already secured through public funds.

The consortium recommended that the Government maintains ownership of land acquired for HS2 Phase 2a between the West Midlands and Crewe.

It also called on ministers to establish a “steering group” involving the private sector, combined authorities and the Government to produce a feasibility study and technical analysis.

West Midlands mayor Richard Parker added: “Additional rail capacity to and from the North is vital for the West Midlands.

“It’s about more than quicker journeys, it’s about connecting people, communities, and businesses to jobs and opportunities. I’ll work with the Government to ensure this happens.”

Latest Stories

  • Republican Strategist Goes Quiet on CNN When Asked About Trump’s Conspiracy

    A CNN panel got extremely heated on Wednesday night as Republican strategist Scott Jennings was asked if he believed Donald Trump’s debate comments about Haitians eating pets were rooted in racism.Jennings, a contributor to the network and former special assistant to George W. Bush, was pressed about the issue on NewsNight With Abby Phillip after the former president and other GOP figures boosted the claim about cats, dogs, and geese being consumed in Springfield, Ohio. Local authorities say the

  • Jordan Klepper Taunts Trump With A Word He Really, Really Hates

    The "Daily Show" correspondent hit one of the former president's sorest spots.

  • Trump Demands ABC Be Shut Down for Daring to Fact Check Debate

    Donald Trump called for ABC News to be shut down during a rant about the way he was treated by the network during his presidential debate against Kamala Harris. The former president called into Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning to complain that he’d faced a “rigged deal” with the debate, with moderators “correcting everything” he said while “not correcting with her.” Asked why he felt moderators hadn’t corrected Harris in the same way, Trump answered: “Because they’re dishonest.” “I think ABC t

  • How Donald Trump Couldn’t Mask His Feelings During that Debate

    Even if former President Donald Trump continues to publicly insist that he won Tuesday night’s debate against Vice President Kamala Harris, his face told a different story, according to a leading microexpressions expert.“Trump shows anger throughout the debate,” explained Annie Särnblad in a microexpressions analysis done exclusively for the Daily Beast. “Anger is shown in a tight, clenched mouth,” she added. Microexpressions are “the universal facial expressions of our species,” which makes the

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Crew Howl at Trump’s Debate Performance

    MSNBC’s Morning Joe crew were left in hysterics Wednesday morning over Donald Trump’s barking-mad claim in the presidential debate that immigrants are eating people’s dogs.The show aired a montage of some of the most iconic moments in history from previous debates, including Ronald Reagan’s “there you go again” line used against Jimmy Carter in 1980 and Lloyd Bentsen’s 1988 quip assuring Dan Quayle that he was “no Jack Kennedy.” The compilation ended with Trump saying: “In Springfield, they’re e

  • The Moment Trump Couldn’t Resist Bungling

    She looked faux-fascinated, as if coaxing him into thinking he was onto something — nodding, head-tilting, performatively squinting, smiling a little, then a little more — a reel of soon-to-be memes, screaming silent bemusement with a hand on her chin. He looked miserable. The initial question, at least, should have been fertile terrain for former President Donald Trump: a prompt for Vice President Kamala Harris about immigration, a vulnerability for her, and how she might diverge on the subject

  • Debate was an 'eye opener' in suburban Philadelphia and Harris got a closer look

    BRISTOL, Pa. (AP) — The presidential debate this week was the final affront to Rosie Torres' lifelong Republicanism. She said her allegiance to Donald Trump, already strained by his stand on abortion, snapped in the former president's “eye opener” encounter with Kamala Harris.

  • 'She Completely Destroyed Him': George Conway Hits Trump After Debate 'Beatdown'

    The conservative attorney and longtime Trump critic mocked the former president over his "brutal" debate performance.

  • Patrick Mahomes Reveals His Election Endorsement Plans

    The Kansas City Chief quarterback's wife, Brittany, has been called a supporter by Donald Trump.

  • Don Jr confronted by restaurant owner who says he lost half his customers over Trump support

    The restaurant owner purchased a digital billboard for Donald Trump in Minnesota, where Tim Walz is governor

  • CNN Fact-Checks ‘Staggeringly Dishonest’ Trump Debate Circus

    CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale appeared on TV screens soon after the Trump-Harris debate ended Tuesday night to give his preliminary verdict—and declared that Donald Trump had lied at least 33 times during the 90-minute face-off.“This was a staggeringly dishonest debate performance from former President Trump,” Dale told host Jake Tapper. “Just lie after lie on subject after subject. By my preliminary count, Jake, Trump made at least 33 false claims. Thirty-three!“By contrast, by—again—a prelimina

  • Kevin McCarthy Gets Laughs After Saying Trump ‘Controlled Himself’ at Debate

    Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy drew laughs from CNBC hosts on Wednesday after praising former President Trump’s debate performance and insisting he “controlled himself more than normal.”“My money, Trump is going to win,” McCarthy told CNBC’s Squawk Box on Wednesday, insisting that voters had already made up their minds before the primetime debate on Tuesday night.McCarthy, who retired from the House at the end of 2023, told the hosts that Trump had “missed opportunities,” as well as a disad

  • Kamala Harris made Donald Trump look old, angry, incoherent and crazy in debate | Opinion

    Kamala Harris proved to be more than Donald Trump’s match on facts, command of subject area and overall temperament

  • Taylor Swift’s Kamala Harris Endorsement Triggers Megyn Kelly Into Meltdown: “Taylor & Her Boyfriend Travis Kelce Are The Epitomes Of Elite Snobs”

    Oops! Look what Taylor Swift made Megyn Kelly do! After the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer publicly endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, the former Fox News host went into a meltdown on her podcast. “You can kiss your sales to the Republican audience goodbye, Taylor; hope you enjoyed them while …

  • Trump Knocks Off Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Merch With His Own ‘Era’ Tees: ‘Calling All Swifties’

    The shirts feature a collage of photos of the former president, directly styled after the mega pop star’s own design The post Trump Knocks Off Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Merch With His Own ‘Era’ Tees: ‘Calling All Swifties’ appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Father Of Boy Killed In Ohio Bus Crash Rips Vance, Trump For Fanning Hate Against Haitians

    “I wish that my son, Aiden Clark, was killed by a 60-year-old white man,” said Nathan Clark, denouncing “morally bankrupt” Republicans using his son for political gain.

  • Donald Trump Made A Pretty Unfortunate Mix-Up During The Debate

    The former president spread lies about Democrats' position on abortion.

  • Trump referenced Aurora gang activity during the debate. Aurora responded.

    Donald Trump made an apparent reference to Venezuelan gang activity in Aurora during Tuesday's presidential debate, using the situation in Aurora to paint a dire picture of immigration as a whole.

  • How Fox News, CNN reacted to wild Trump-Harris debate: 'He took the bait'

    Donald Trump-Kamala Harris debate on ABC with David Muir and Linsey Davis was like "4chan come to life" with moderator flops and racist lies.

  • Oklahoma locals spot hilarious Donald Trump lawn sprinkler

    Residents in Edmond, Oklahoma, had a chance encounter with Donald Trump standing on a homeowner's lawn on September 3. What at first appeared to be the former president indulging in his side hustle actually turned out to be a novelty lawn sprinkler, showing that improving the lives of every American really does start at home.