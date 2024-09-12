New report reveals slower and cheaper alternative to scrapped HS2 route

A slower and cheaper 50-mile railway line could be built in place of a scrapped section of HS2, a new report has revealed.

The alternative route between Staffordshire and Cheshire, which would connect with the east-west Northern Powerhouse Rail, was described as a “golden opportunity” by former HS2 chairman Sir David Higgins.

It comes after former prime minister Rishi Sunak cancelled a plan to extend HS2 between the West Midlands and Manchester amid spiralling costs.

The report commissioned by mayors of Greater Manchester and the West Midlands said the route would be critical for movements of passengers and freight between the two regions.

It did not provide an estimated cost of the new project but said financing should be “maximised from the private sector”, with central and local governments “partnering to fund the balance”.

Under the new plan, journeys between London and Manchester would take 15 minutes longer than if the high-speed railway was built in full.

The report found the new section would come with a price tag 60-75 per cent cheaper than the cost of the scrapped HS2 section.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said: “The report is clear: if we fail to put in place a plan soon to fix rail capacity and connectivity between the North and the Midlands, the already-congested West Coast Main Line and M6 will become major barriers to economic growth in the UK.

“But there is good news for the Government. The report concludes that we do not have to revive HS2 to unlock those benefits.

“There is a viable option to build a new rail line between Lichfield and High Legh, connecting HS2 to Northern Powerhouse Rail, with almost all of the benefits of HS2 delivered quickly and, crucially, at a significantly lower cost.”

The report said the proposal would also “save the taxpayer £2 billion on costs” from the HS2 Phase 2 cancellation through re-using much of the land, powers and design work already secured through public funds.

The consortium recommended that the Government maintains ownership of land acquired for HS2 Phase 2a between the West Midlands and Crewe.

It also called on ministers to establish a “steering group” involving the private sector, combined authorities and the Government to produce a feasibility study and technical analysis.

West Midlands mayor Richard Parker added: “Additional rail capacity to and from the North is vital for the West Midlands.

“It’s about more than quicker journeys, it’s about connecting people, communities, and businesses to jobs and opportunities. I’ll work with the Government to ensure this happens.”