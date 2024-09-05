Report reveals timeline leading up to deadly Bel Air home explosion
The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report into last month's deadly home explosion in Bel Air. Leading up to the August 11th explosion, there was some question whether the odor of gas was detected near the house on Arthurs Woods Drive. According to NTSB, the night before the explosion a neighbor reported smelling a strong gas odor about 0.2 miles from the home. This prompted a response from BGE, who inspected the area for leaks, but they didn't find one.