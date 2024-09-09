New report shows average gas prices dropping in Greater Cincinnati area

Reuters Videos

STORY: :: U.S. tech workers at large firms overwhelmingly back Kamala Harris:: OpenSecrets :: Workers at Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft are givingsignificantly more to the Harris campaign than to Trump:: Employees at Alphabet and their family members have given $2.16 million so far to Harris:: That's nearly 40 times what employees there have given to Trump:: Amazon employees and their family members have given$1 million so far to Harris and $116,000 to Trump:: At Microsoft, that number is $1.1 million to Harris and $88,000 to Trump:: It's a similar story at Meta and Apple, though theirdonations to Harris haven't hit the $1 million mark yet:: The donations mostly come from corporate employees :: But tech billionaires like Tesla's Elon Musk and foundersof venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz are backing Trump