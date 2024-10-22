Report shows increase in falls at local border wall
Local hospitals are reporting a rise in injuries from falls at the southern border wall.
Local hospitals are reporting a rise in injuries from falls at the southern border wall.
The veteran Democratic strategist also picked apart a pattern involving Donald Trump and high-profile Republicans.
The sentencing hearing for the Carnduff, Sask., man who withheld his seven-year-old daughter from her mother to prevent the girl from getting a COVID-19 vaccine resumed Monday at the Court of King's Bench in Regina.The offence occurred over 100 days in 2021 and 2022.In April, 55-year-old Michael Gordon Jackson was found guilty by a jury of contravention of a custody order. He spent Monday morning explaining why he feels he has been punished enough.Jackson also admitted he has no remorse for his
Ex-GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger went so far as to label it an “Authoritarian slip.” Conservative attorney George Conway called it “projection.”
Barack Obama accused his successor of giving one answer for every issue: "blame the immigrants."
Julia Fox attended "The Trainer" red carpet during the Rome Film Festival wearing a Willy Chavarria blue Adidas unzipped sports jacket that she was braless in.
Tina Brown, founding editor of The Daily Beast, has said that “all of [Meghan Markle’s] ideas are total crap,” in an astonishing attack on the Californian royals’ judgement.The former Vanity Fair and New Yorker editor who is penning a new Substack newsletter, entitled, “Fresh Hell,” said the split had been very unfortunate for the royal family, which could still use Harry’s help.Read more at The Daily Beast.
In addition to its regularly scheduled programming, 60 Minutes on Sunday provided a little something extra: a note to viewers.The famed CBS newsmagazine released a statement unequivocally refuting Donald Trump’s claims that it selectively edited its Oct. 7 interview with Vice President Kamala Harris to make her appear more favorable.“That is false,” the show said.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Critics mocked the former president over his unusual campaign appearance.
Lara Trump’s statement Monday on the radio show The Breakfast Club that she has never heard her father-in-law say anything racist drew a laugh from co-host Charlamagne tha God. Trump, the co-chair of the Republican National Committee, was asked to respond to the well-supported allegations that Donald Trump—who has been questioning Vice President Kamala Harris‘ race—is racist.“That‘s ridiculous. I’ve known this man for 16 years,” she said, after co-host DJ Envy mentioned how the former president
It’s only October, but the former president is already bringing up the war on Christmas.
Halifax Regional Police are investigating the sudden death of a 19-year-old woman while she was working at a Walmart in the city's west end. Police said they were called to the store Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. local time and found the woman dead. Investigators are now trying to determine how the employee died and working closely with the provincial Labour Department and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner, police said in a news release Monday.Police have not said whether they believe the circu
Lythgoe called Abdul “a pathological liar and attention seeker" in his answer to her amended complaint
Donald Trump kicked off his day-long tour in North Carolina by surveying the damage caused by Hurricane Helene and railing against federal emergency responders.“I think you have to let people know how they’re doing,” the former president told reporters outside Asheville on Monday when asked about the threats against FEMA workers.“If they were doing a great job, I think we should say that too because I think they should be rewarded … If they’re doing a poor job, we’re supposed to not say it?”Read
The 'Eras' Tour is coming to a close; but always one to leave things on a high, Taylor Swift hand selected the final stops of her history-making stadium tour for a very special reason.
Politico journalist Kyle Cheney outlined how the Republican nominee may try to "subvert" the election on "Morning Joe" The post Trump Has a ‘More Extreme’ Path to Take Power Even if He Loses Election, MSNBC Analyst Says: ‘Very Different This Time’ appeared first on TheWrap.
More than a year after Hamas and other armed groups launched their terror attack against Israel, Shirel Golan became their latest victim. She died by suicide on Sunday.
"It seems like I'm doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven't," 50 Cent tells PEOPLE of calling out Combs' alleged actions over the years
"My daughter was quite close with her uncle, and I assumed she’d be devastated at his funeral. I couldn’t have been more wrong."
"I am from rural Appalachia. As you can imagine, 99% of the people I know are very much Trump supporters...however, I am supporting Kamala Harris."
One critic responded to Ralph Babet with the dictionary definition of "self-own."