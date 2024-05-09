New report shows social security money is running low

Social security is a program that has been around since 1935 and provided more than 72 million Americans benefits in March! The new 2024 Social Security Trustees Report states that by 2035, social security trust funds will be exhausted...and unless congress acts, would only be able to cover up to 83% of benefits owed to people who are retired or people with disabilities. "I think that is a very scary reality. I think that a lot of the safe holds that hold people up when they are in times of need are very necessary," said Juan Mauro, a resident in Pinellas County.