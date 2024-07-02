Report: Spectrum raising TV, phone, and internet prices.... again
And this will impact not just cable TV, but internet and phone customers as well, according to several published reports this week.
(Bloomberg) -- Steve Ballmer passed Bill Gates on Monday to become the sixth-richest person in the world, the first time the former chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp. has been wealthier than the company's co-founder.
"These funds managed to lose value for shareholders even during a generally bullish market," Morningstar analyst Amy Arnott said.
The best investor is one who's informed, but obsessing over your retirement fund's performance can stress you out and trigger the kind of emotional and counterproductive decision-making that can...
The launch of Nvidia's Blackwell chips will test the ability of its suppliers and customers to deal with the infrastructure challenges associated with even more powerful chips.
As global markets navigate through a period of subtle shifts and key economic updates, investors are closely monitoring the landscape for opportunities that align with both growth and stability. In this context, dividend stocks often come into focus as they can offer potential income alongside capital appreciation, making them appealing during times of market uncertainty and economic recalibration.
Deere & Co. is laying off nearly 600 workers as the farm equipment manufacturer deals with declining demand. Deere confirmed Monday that the production positions being cut are concentrated at two factories in Iowa and one at its home base in Moline, Illinois, where 280 employees will be laid off effective Aug. 30. A combined 310 workers will be let go at the Iowa locations.
Financial guru and TikToker Humphrey Yang recently shared in a YouTube video a few index funds you can invest in which will help grow your wealth over time.
Nvidia (NVDA) shares are falling back today following the chipmaker's recent market high. Rosenblatt Securities senior research analyst Hans Mosesmann joins Market Domination to explain why he is not worried about the stock's bumpy previous weeks. Mosesmann has issued the highest price target for Nvidia on Wall Street. Mosesmann has a long-term view, explaining that the sale pressure is negligible when one considers that Nvidia is going to be the "best way to play AI for the next 10 years." He adds that Nvidia is not just a semiconductor company anymore but a platform that is "all things AI." For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination. This article was written by Gabriel Roy
As the first half of 2024 concludes, Canadian markets have shown resilience with solid gains, particularly benefiting from sectors like utilities and gold while maintaining lower volatility. This backdrop sets an intriguing stage for investors focusing on TSX dividend stocks, which may offer a blend of stability and potential income in the evolving economic landscape. In light of current market conditions, a good dividend stock typically features robust fundamentals and a history of reliable...
(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.'s second consecutive drop in quarterly deliveries wasn't as steep as analysts were predicting, sending the EV maker's shares soaring as much as 10%.
Shares of Chewy fell Monday in volatile trading after a regulatory filing revealed that Roaring Kitty, an investor at the center of the meme stock craze, has taken a 6.6% stake in the online pet retailer. Roaring Kitty, whose legal name is Keith Gill, bought more than 9 million shares of Chewy last week, the Securities and Exchange Commission filing shows. Gill tipped his hand last week on his feelings about the company, posting a picture of a dog on social media platform X and sending Chewy's stock up more than 30% in intraday trading.
If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. But more than that, you probably want to...
TORONTO — Canada's main stock index rose Tuesday near the end of the trading day, erasing earlier losses as energy and base metals helped offset weakness in telecom, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.
THE TRADER The stock market has been hitting new highs, but most stocks are struggling. Even news that would usually move them isn’t doing the trick, a sign that equities won’t be an exciting place to invest in a while.
(Bloomberg) -- It was one of the most impactful short-seller reports ever: Hindenburg Research's 2023 broadside against the Adani Group erased as much as $153 billion of market value.
Breaking down July's market history outlines bullish overall trends going forward for the second half of the year.
When Hindenburg Research published a report into Gautam Adani’s sprawling business empire in January 2023, accusing Asia’s then richest man of fraud going back decades, the impact was immediate and explosive: about $100 billion was wiped off the value of his companies.