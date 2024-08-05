New report suggests that tongue-ties might be overdiagnosed, leading to unnecessary surgeries

According to a new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), tongue-ties in infants and children might be overdiagnosed, leading to unnecessary surgeries. Per the data, tongue-tie diagnoses and treatments have increased from under 5,000 cases in 1997 to 70,000 cases in 2016, with the organization attributing the rise to a number of factors, including more awareness of the condition and a lack of standardized diagnosis and treatment guidelines.

Tongue-tie (aka ankyloglossia) occurs when excess oral tissue (lingual frenulum) remains in a child’s mouth through fetal development, attaching to the underside of the tongue. The condition impacts the tongue’s movement and function, which can impact both breast and bottle feeding, if baby can’t elevate their tongue to reach the nipple with suckling. Tongue-ties can lead to difficulty latching, pain for a nursing mother, and stress over concerns about adequate weight gain and ensuring that baby is getting the nutrients they need to grow and thrive. It’s believed to impact 4-10% of babies.

“It’s almost an epidemic,” said Dr. Maya Bunik, a Colorado-based co-author of the report, to Time online.

While there isn’t an exact count of how many infants each year are being treated for tongue-tie with surgery, Bunik believes the annual tally may exceed 100,000. Research suggests many of those treatments are not necessary, she added.

The new report notes that there is no standard for diagnosis and treatment, but the condition is commonly treated with a frenotomy, a simple surgical procedure in which a doctor snips the excess skin with scissors or laser, along with post-surgery stretches. But it seems that experts disagree about whether or not surgical treatment is necessary in every case, citing the potential risk of bleeding and/or infection. Though it’s worth pointing out that the procedure is generally safe.

Aside from differing diagnostic and treatment guidelines, the AAP notes that more awareness by doctors, dentists, surgeons, and parents by way of social media could contribute to increased diagnosis. Of course, trouble feeding and/or a lack of weight gain could be caused by several factors—not just a potential tongue-tie—which can leave tired, overwhelmed new parents desperate to resolve the issue so baby can feed safely.

Experts disagree about how effective and/or useful frenotomies are in most cases, recommending that parents reach out to more than one specialist to determine the best course of action, as tongue-ties might loosen over time. The report recommends lactation experts, pediatricians, surgeons and other medical professionals work with parents to evaluate possible reasons for breastfeeding challenges and make the best treatment decision.

Your pediatrician can discuss your treatment options and help guide you toward the safest and most gentle path forward, as costly quick fixes might not even be necessary for your little one.