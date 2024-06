Reuters

"They have taken possession of it and the registration has been changed," an Alaska Airlines spokesperson said, adding an order for a new 737-10 has also been placed. Boeing has informed its suppliers there will be a delay in a key production milestone for its 737 jet family by three months, sources told Reuters' earlier this month. U.S. investigators on Thursday sanctioned Boeing for revealing details of a probe into the blowout and said they would refer its conduct to the Justice Department, prompting the planemaker to issue an apology.