Ronda Rousey, the current RAW women's champion, might be nearing her end with the company. According to a new report Rousey's last match could come at Wrestlemania 35, which is set to take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on April 7. The former UFC star made her WWE debut at the Royal Rumble last year. Upon entering WWE, Rousey became a full-time wrestler and won the RAW women’s championship.