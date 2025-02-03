Reporter apologizes for abruptly ending Babyface interview for Chappell Roan on Grammys red carpet

An Associated Press reporter is apologizing after a gaffe on Sunday's Grammys red carpet.

Leslie Ambriz, alongside Krysta Fauria, greeted Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds during AP's live red carpet show by calling him a "legend." They discussed how the fires that have ravaged Los Angeles have brought the community together and how music helped the multi-Grammy winning talent process his emotions.

But when Ambriz asked Edmonds about the rising trend of artists bending genres with their music, her co-host Fauria began screaming at Chappell Roan to get her attention.

Babyface, seemingly defeated, encouraged the reporters to chat with the "Hot to Go!" artist and handed back the microphone.

"I'm so sorry, Babyface," Ambriz offered.

The women asked Roan about her archival Jean Paul Gaultier look and Roan did not seem to notice Edmonds' abrupt exit.

USA TODAY has reached out to Edmonds' rep for comment.

The snub upset a number of people on social media, including Dionne Warwick. "Am I seeing this correctly?" she posted on X.

Warwick then shared a screenshot of the definition of decorum and tagged AP.

Actor Eric West suggested on X that “They should have introduced Babyface to Chappell Roan for a seamless transition. Super easy to say ‘Babyface, have you met Chappell?!’…..”

Fauria owned up to her error at the end of AP's red carpet broadcast.

"I wanted to say that I'm really sorry about interrupting Babyface earlier," Fauria said. "Chappell Roan had come up, and there was a lot of commotion, as there is on these carpets. But I'm a big Babyface fan, as are we all. And so I just wanted to say that, that I really apologize."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Grammys Babyface interview abruptly ended for Chappell Roan