Reporter Evan Gershkovich and US Marine Paul Whelan released in ‘historic’ US-Russia prisoner swap

Journalist Evan Gershkovich and US Marine Paul Whelan have been released from jail in Russia in the biggest prisoner swap with the West since the end of the Cold War.

After months of complex negotiations involving multiple countries, the Kremlin also released British-Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza, 42, a staunch critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin. Kara-Murza was given a 25-year sentence in April 2023 on charges including treason, after he hit out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Also on the list: Alsu Kurmasheva, an editor for US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty who was convicted for violating a Russian law targeting foreign journalists by forcing them to register as foreign agents; anti-war artist and writer Aleksandra Skochilenko, who was convicted last fall of “disseminating knowingly false information about the Russian Armed Forces;” dissident politician Ilya Yashin; a pair of former staffers for late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny; and Russian-German dual citizen Kevin Lik, who, at 19, remains the youngest person ever to be convicted of treason in Russia.

The massive prisoner swap, which took place in Turkey, is the product of intense negotiations between the US, Russia, Germany and other countries, led by President Joe Biden and his national security team. It’s understood to be the largest such exchange between the US and Russia since the end of the Cold War three decades ago.

Speaking from the White House’s state dining room alongside relatives of Whelan, Kurmasheva, Gershkovich and Kara-Murza, Biden said it was “a very good afternoon” because all four were free and headed home. He added that the families had spoken to their released love ones from the Oval Office just moments before.

“They’re out of Russia. Earlier today, they were flown to Turkey, and soon there’ll be wheels up on their way home to see their families. This is an incredible relief for all the family members gathered here. It’s relief to the friends and colleagues all across the country who have been praying for this day for a long time,” Biden said.

The president called the agreement “a feat of diplomacy and friendship.”

“This still would not have been made possible without our allies, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway and Turkey, they all stepped up, and they stood with us. They stood with us, and they made bold and brave decisions released prisoners being held in their countries who are justifiably being held, and provided logistical support to get the Americans home,” he said, adding that the deal is “a powerful example of why it's vital to have friends in this world, friends you can trust, work with and depend upon, especially on matters of great consequence and sensitivity like this.”

US journalist Evan Gershkovich, accused of espionage, gestures inside a glass defendants’ cage during the verdict announcement at the Sverdlovsk Regional Court in Yekaterinburg on July 19 2024 (REUTERS)

In one poignant moment, the president noted that Friday is the 13th birthday of Miriam Butorin, Kurmasheva’s daughter, and led the assembled reporters in singing “Happy Birthday” to the young girl.

“Now she gets to celebrate with her mom. That's what this is all about — families able to be together again, like they should have been all along,” he said.

Biden added that he expects to travel to Joint Base Andrews to welcome the released prisoners home “in just a few hours.”

When pressed by The Independent on how he could put an end to the cycle of perverse incentives that has seen Russia seize and detain Americans to force the return of Russians detained by the US and allies, Biden urged Americans “not to go to certain places” given “what’s at stake.”

In all, there were 24 prisoners involved in the trade, according to Turkish officials. Among the Russians released: FSB Col. Vadim Krasikov, a hitman serving a life sentence in Germany for the 2019 murder of Chechen military commander Zelimkhan Sultanovich Khangoshvili.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters it “became clear” to the Biden administration that Russia would not consent to releasing Whelan, Gershkovich or Kurmasheva without securing Kraskov’s release. He noted that Biden had personally engaged with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to convince him to allow for the release of Krasikov in exchange for the Americans held by Russia, plus other political prisoners.

The swap comes less than two weeks after Gershkovich was sentenced to 16 years on espionage charges on July 19, following a trial widely denounced as a sham. The same day, Biden issued a public statement decrying Gershkovich’s wrongful detention, saying, “Journalism is not a crime.”

Paul Whelan, a Michigan resident who served in the US Marine Corps from 2003 to 2008 and worked in corporate security, was visiting Russia in 2018 when he was arrested in a Moscow hotel, also on espionage charges. Exactly a month before Biden’s open letter, Whelan’s brother David, a law librarian who has been very public in agitating for his sibling’s release, sent out an email to supporters and members of the press, in which he did not seem optimistic about the future.

“Paul has been held hostage for 2,000 days by the Russian government,” David wrote. “He has completed one-third of his 16 year sentence. The US government does not seem any further ahead than in those hopeful days of December 2022, when they were immediately going to redouble their efforts… False promises. False hopes.”

Paul Whelan, who served in the US Marine Corps, was visiting Russia in 2018 when he was arrested in a Moscow hotel. (Moscow News Agency)

The chances of a deal seemed scant up until recently. In 2018, speaking to an FSB gathering in Russia, Putin said the country’s security services had stopped supposed spying efforts by 53 Russian officials and 386 foreign agents over the preceding two years.

“The law of retaliation states, ‘An eye for an eye or a tooth for a tooth,’” Putin told the attendees. “However, he said, “[W]e will not arrest innocent people simply to exchange them for someone else later on.”

The last prisoner swap between Russia and the US came in 2022, when US basketball star Brittney Griner was traded for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, the so-called Merchant of Death, who was serving 25 years in an American prison after a 2011 conviction on four felony counts. Griner was serving nine years on drug charges after being caught at a Moscow airport with less than a gram of hash oil in two vape cartridges found in her luggage.

Sullivan told reporters that the administration’s efforts to bring home Whelan — who was detained just before Christmas in 2018 — and others wrongfully detained by Moscow have been “uniquely challenging” due to the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine.

“We’ve been working to secure Paul Whelan’s release since we came into office. He was detained before we came into office. These efforts were obviously made more complicated and new challenges were presented to us with the arrest of Evan Gershkovich in March of 2023, and Alsu Kurmasheva in June of 2023,” he said.

“President Biden has prioritized the safe return of all Americans held hostage and wrongfully detained abroad. Since 2021, the president has brought home more than 70 such Americans from countries all around the world, including Afghanistan, Burma, Gaza, Haiti, Iran, Russia, Venezuela, West Africa, from other parts of the world in cases that we have quite deliberately kept discrete for particular reasons.”