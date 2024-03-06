Reporter whacked on head by bird while covering charge against Chelsea footballer Sam Kerr

An Australian television reporter was swooped on by a bird which whacked her on the head multiple times with its wings as she presented a piece about Chelsea footballer Sam Kerr facing an harassment charge.

Channel 10’s Ursula Heger was covering the case of Australian Kerr, 30, who has denied an accusation she harassed a police officer in London.

As she spoke a bird caused her to duck and hit her head, all while she tried to keep a straight face.

However, she eventually burst into laughter as the situation made it impossible to continue.

A crew member off-camera was heard joking on a clip shared on TikTok: “That’s the funniest thing... that’s bloody funny.”

Ms Heger replied: “This is one of the most ridiculous moments of my life. I just stood there and took it.”

Kerr was charged with causing a police officer harassment, alarm or distress during an incident in Twickenham, south-west London, on January 30 last year.

Sam Kerr (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said the incident involved an officer who was responding to a complaint about a taxi fare.

Kerr, of Richmond, denied the charge at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Kingston upon Thames Crown Court on Monday.

The player is two months into a lengthy period on the sidelines after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the Blues’ warm-weather training camp in Morocco.

The 30-year-old – Australia’s all-time leading scorer with 69 goals – joined Chelsea in 2020 and has helped the wast London club win the last four Women’s Super League titles as well as the FA Cup three times.