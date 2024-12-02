Reports of BBC's handling of Gregg Wallace complaints 'deeply troubling', union says

Reports of the BBC's handling of complaints about MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace are "deeply troubling", the head of a TV workers' union has said.

Wallace has stepped back from presenting the BBC cooking show after accusations he made sexual comments towards staff and celebrity guests on a range of programmes over 17 years.

At the weekend, the presenter issued a defiant response to mounting allegations against him, dismissing his accusers as "middle-class women of a certain age" in a series of videos posted on Instagram.

The Bectu union, which represents more than 40,000 staff, contract and freelance workers in the media and entertainment industries, says reports on the way in which complaints have previously been handled by the BBC will make others worried about speaking out.

In a statement sent to Sky News, Bectu's head Philippa Childs said that "misogyny, intimidation, ageism and sexual harassment should have no place" in modern workplaces, but "time and again we see that these issues continue to run rampant in the creative industries - propped up by inadequate reporting mechanisms, a lack of accountability and an industry that enables extreme power dynamics and 'untouchable' talent".

She continued: "Reports that the BBC previously internally investigated complaints about Wallace and concluded that aspects of his behaviour were unacceptable are deeply troubling - is it any wonder that film and TV freelancers, many of them worrying about their next job, think twice about sticking their head above the parapet?

"Unless the industry draws a line in the sand and collectively takes meaningful action, we will be in the same place next week, in 6 months, a year's time. Historical allegations will continue to surface, alongside revelations that someone knew, but complaints were inadequately dealt with at the time."

Broadcaster Kirsty Wark is among 13 people who have made claims, with Wallace being investigated by MasterChef's production company Banijay UK.

One former contestant told Sky News the allegations against the 60-year-old are just the "tip of the iceberg" - claiming he witnessed a "toxic environment" and was so "horrified" he considered quitting the show on his first day. The problem was "systemic" and "larger" than just the presenter, he said.

A BBC source said it "would be wrong" to report the broadcaster has "done nothing if or when matters have been raised... not least because it is already being widely reported there were interventions in both 2017 and 2018 where action was taken".

Bectu has called on broadcasters and the larger industry to accept that internal reporting mechanisms are "inadequate" and encouraged support for the newly-established Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA), which aims to uphold and improve standards of behaviour.

"Production companies and broadcasters will cite their own policies and procedures, but it is abundantly clear that freelancers do not feel confident using these, and have little confidence that complaints are taken seriously, properly investigated and appropriate action taken against perpetrators," Ms Childs said.

"It is imperative that the entire film and TV industry gets behind CIISA to enable it to set standards, to be a truly safe place for reporting inappropriate behaviour, and to conduct investigations where it is clear that systemic issues exist."

Banijay UK previously said the complaints were made to the BBC last week by "individuals in relation to historical allegations of misconduct while working with Gregg Wallace on one of our shows".

The company said that Wallace, who has been a co-presenter and judge of the popular cooking show since 2005, was "committed to fully co-operating throughout the process".

A BBC spokesperson said the corporation has "robust processes in place" to deal with any issues raised and is "always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated".

The spokesperson said it would be inappropriate to comment further on anything "that could form part of Banijay's ongoing investigation or otherwise influence it".

Meanwhile, Downing Street has said that culture secretary Lisa Nandy has held talks with BBC bosses in the wake of the controversy over Wallace.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "The culture secretary spoke with the BBC leadership at the end of last week on this matter and wider workplace culture issues to seek assurances that there are robust processes in place to deal with complaints.

"Clearly the comments we have seen from the individual over the weekend were completely inappropriate and misogynistic.

"More broadly the BBC is conducting an independent review into workplace culture which must deliver clear and timely recommendations. It's essential that staff and the wider public have confidence that the BBC takes these issues seriously."