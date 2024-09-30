Reports: Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose dies at age 83
Reports: Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose dies at age 83
Reports: Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose dies at age 83
The baseball is coming to an end and the postseason is right around the corner. Here is the full schedule for the upcoming MLB playoffs.
I think I’ve seen this film before….
It was a rough first period for the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. Less than five minutes into the contest, they lost David Reinbacher and Patrik Laine. Laine left after a knee-on-knee collision.
Even when he was still playing, P.K. Subban was quite active on social media, now that his job is to talk about hockey he’s on there even more and he had something to say about the hit on Patrik Laine.
DENVER (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had two hits and raised his average to .310 in his bid to overtake batting leader Luis Arraez and become the National League’s first Triple Crown winner since 1937, helping the playoff-bound Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 13-2 on Saturday night.
Toronto shortened their training camp to just one practice group ahead of a practice up in Muskoka.
A trio of wide receivers leads our early fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 5, which is when byes will become a factor.
This Boston Bruins forward is hitting the waiver wire.
The Tampa Bay Lightning have placed two of their defensemen on waivers.
The Kansas City Currents co-owner gushed about her husband Patrick Mahomes after his team's victory on Sunday, Sept. 29
Luis Arraez held off Shohei Ohtani's bid to win the National League Triple Crown and was set to become the first player since the 1800s to earn batting titles with three teams. Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. won his first American League batting championship, finishing with a major league-best .332 average. Arraez went 1 for 3 on Sunday and posted a .314 average for San Diego, the lowest for an NL batting champion since Tony Gwynn's record-low .313 in 1988.
Despite dramatic point swings and bubbling tensions that threatened to spill over, the Presidents Cup ended as it always has for the last 19 years – in a Team USA triumph.
Canadiens send 27 players to Laval training camp, place two players on waivers
Sam O'Reilly and Matt Savoie are among the five cuts made by the Oilers on Sunday.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end's team is looking for a Super Bowl three-peat this NFL season
This is certainly a step in the right direction for the new Boston Bruins star.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Josh Allen scrambled around looking for someone — anyone — who might be open. Once, it turned into a huge gain, but more often than not it ended with the Buffalo quarterback on the ground.
L'ÎLE-BIZARD—SAINTE-GENEVIÈVE — The line between showmanship and bad sportsmanship was blurred a little more on the third day of the Presidents Cup.
Pete Rose ended his playing career as MLB's all-time hits and games played leader.
With Week 4 nearly complete, here are five players to target on your league's waiver wire for bye week in the NFL.